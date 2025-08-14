Fashion House Shake-Up: Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini resigns due to ‘personal reasons’

Luxury label Valentino enters a new chapter as Jacopo Venturini exits after five years at the helm.

When you’ve led one of fashion’s most storied labels through choppy economic waters, bold creative shifts, and even a pandemic, “taking a break for personal reasons” can sound like a bit of an understatement. But here we are. Jacopo Venturini, the CEO who guided Valentino from 2020 until this very week, has officially stepped down.

The news lands just as the label has been wrestling with slipping sales, creative critiques, and sweeping ownership changes. One minute he’s quietly at the helm, the next he’s stepping aside with no dramatic statement, just a mutual agreement and a polite nod to personal needs.

But how much of a tremor does this send through the high-fashion firmament? And what does it signal for Valentino’s next chapter?

What’s really going on: Jacopo Venturini resigns due to ‘personal reasons’

In a move that's equal parts quiet and seismic, Valentino confirmed that CEO Jacopo Venturini has resigned, effective August 13, 2025, almost apologetically citing, “personal reasons”. The departure, the Italian luxury house says in a statement, was a mutual decision, with board roles and the CEO title gently relinquished. Talks of a successor are still under wraps for now.

Venturini’s five-year tenure began in June 2020, fresh from Gucci, and saw him face everything from reviving Valentino’s sustainable mission, like going fur-free, to managing transitions under new creative leadership, from Pierpaolo Piccioli to Alessandro Michele.

Yet his exit coincides with a lull in performance: 2024 brought a 2% drop in revenue to around €1.31 billion, and core profit sagged too.

Behind those numbers is pressure. The Qatari fund Mayhoola owns Valentino, but sold a 30% stake to Kering in 2023, with full takeover rights by 2028. So the next CEO must not just steady the ship but may well pilot it into a remodeled ownership structure, perhaps under new Kering leadership come September, when Luca de Meo officially takes the helm.

Another layer here is creative direction. Alessandro Michele, whose offbeat aesthetic shook up Valentino after years at Gucci, hasn’t quite sparked the sales revival expected. The runway buzz hasn't fully converted to cash registers, leaving retailers anxious and critics fanning their brows. It’s not just a change of chief but a potential crossroads for strategy, identity, and performance.

All eyes now turn to those boardrooms. Will the successor double down on Michele’s bold new vision or pivot back to a more classic DNA? Will the new CEO tackle financial woes or focus on creative cohesion?

One thing’s clear, though: the house of Valentino just got a new plot twist, and everyone’s eager to see who writes the next chapter.