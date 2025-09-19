'How Convenient ': Fans react as 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' pulled off air amid FCC license threat and death threats

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Jimmy Kimmel attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Disney and ABC have made the rare decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel's late-night program without a set return date, a step taken after sharp criticism from affiliate networks and the FCC chief. The decision is linked to what Kimmel said on his show after the death of conservative Charlie Kirk. Kimmel didn't talk much about Kirk, but he spoke about President Donald Trump and his supporters. He said they were shifting blame and changing how people see the person who allegedly shot Kirk.

With the increasing pressure of the large station groups and federal regulators, ABC has cancelled the Kimmel late-night show. The networks Nexstar and Sinclair, which jointly control over 60 ABC affiliates, had threatened to drop the show on their networks, prompting concerns over national reach and advertising contracts.

ABC pulls 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after staff threats and FCC warning

The move follows warnings from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who indicated that both the network and its affiliates could face consequences if Kimmel was not disciplined. The executives of Disney, such as Dana Walden and the CEO Bob Iger, cited reasons of the safety of the staff and also the potential escalation of controversy as key factors in the decision, which comes as political tensions on broadcast licenses remain ongoing in the Trump administration.

The action follows the death threats that Disney employees and show staff received, as well as the personal contact information of some employees being leaked online, raising serious security concerns for everyone involved in the production.

What do the netizens say?

As the story hit, folks online went wild. Fans and viewers took to social media, reacting to the shocking turn of events.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"how convenient?," a user commented.

"so basically america turning into russia & north korea," another user commented.

"Disney lawyers are definitely not sleeping tonight," a netizen expressed.

"Imagine risking prison time over Jimmy Kimmel of all people," another user commented.

"We’ve officially blurred entertainment and politics into chaos," another netizen commented.

"Wild times when comedians need security details like politicians," a user wrote.

