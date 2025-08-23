“He missed the plot”: Netizens react to Earl Sweatshirt claiming people complaining about mumble rap are “probably racist”

Earl Sweatshirt Addresses Mumble Rap Criticism (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rapper Earl Sweatshirt recently offered candid insights into his career, artistic choices, and views on hip-hop during a conversation on the New York Times’ Popcast. The 31-year-old artist spoke after releasing his newest album, Live Laugh Love, looking back on his growth as a musician and his take on rap culture.

In the chat, Earl stressed his desire to push his creative limits with words. He talked about his ongoing work to boost his vocabulary and get better at using different language styles.

"I definitely want to always be expanding my linguistic capabilities," he said. "Vocabulary, like, ability to speak different languages and shit. I was talking about that shit with MIKE a couple weeks ago, where, like, if you're in 2025 complaining about mumble rap? Mhm, probably racist."

"If you're in 2025 complaining and talking about mumble rap... you're probably racist."



-Earl Sweatshirt on New York Times Popcastpic.twitter.com/LdJ2rDQX0t — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 22, 2025

His comments drew attention when he addressed ongoing criticisms of mumble rap, a subgenre often debated among listeners. Earl suggested that dismissing the style outright reflects a lack of openness to diverse expressions within hip-hop. He added that labeling rappers in this way overlooks the natural differences in speech and delivery across communities.

"I think he missed the plot when it comes to the ridicule of mumble rap," an X user commented on Earl Sweatshirt's remarks.

Mixed reactions emerge over Earl Sweatshirt’s comments on mumble rap

Reactions online were mixed, with some users dismissing Earl Sweatshirt’s take as exaggerated. While a few agreed that racism could play a role in dismissing mumble rap, others argued that the genre’s criticism often stems from personal taste or quality concerns.

"Some mumble rap is a** though surprised Earl said this," an X user wrote.

"ok but it's also obviously different and, being that that's the case, people will obviously have preferences, and nothing about that is weird," another user commented.

"Def be racist and can’t help it either," one wrote.

Several pointed out that people of all backgrounds dislike mumble rap, saying it’s unfair to label every critic as racist, while others insisted that the style has already faded from relevance and isn’t worth defending.

"I don't hate it anymore, but I'm not gonna act like it's something amazing when the majority of mumble rap is just plain horrible," another user mentioned.

"I mean mumble rap is dead so no need to complain about that sh*t," another wrote.

"plenty of black people dont like it, including mexicans whites, asians. its because the music sucks, thats a poor me victim mindset," one said.

Earl Sweatshirt reflects on fame and his low-key approach

Earl Sweatshirt opened up about his complicated connection to being famous, going beyond talks about style. He first got a lot of attention as a teenager in Odd Future, and he said he wanted to embrace the hype and be seen back then. But as time passed, he changed to a more low-key approach.

"I think I was trying to [turn] the hype up so bad when I was 15 and 16," he said. "And then I was like, 'No, I don't want this at all.'"

He now likes to keep his distance from public pressure and quick attention. This tendency was evident in his recent album release event. Rather than performing in person, Earl arranged for a stand-in to appear onstage in his place.

When asked about the decision, he explained that the idea was influenced by the late MF DOOM, known for using masked performers as surrogates. Earl clarified that the gesture was more about creating an alternative presentation than a direct homage.

He also revealed that he spent the evening elsewhere, choosing to focus on personal tasks instead of attending the event.