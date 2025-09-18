"Pretty discouraged": Constance Wu slams Andrew Barth Feldman over casting of Asian lead in Maybe Happy Ending

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Constance Wu attends "The Terminal List" Los Angeles premiere at DGA Theater Complex on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The musical Maybe Happy Ending is at the center of a casting controversy after original star Darren Criss was replaced by Andrew Barth Feldman. When Feldman got the role of Oliver in July, lots of people were upset. The story takes place in South Korea, and was originally performed by a predominantly Asian cast.

Actress Constance Wu has now addressed the situation on Instagram. She had a chat with Feldman and openly criticized his casting in a pointed statement. Feldman, who is 23, now, plays Oliver, a part that has mostly been played by Asian artists.

Constance Wu expresses disappointment, urging attention to Asian-American voices in theater

Constance Wu, known for Crazy Rich Asians, has spoken to Andrew Barth Feldman about the casting issues in Maybe Happy Ending. She explained that she had previously communicated with Feldman over the phone and via messages about Asian-American roles in theater, which had made her feel hopeful initially. She said:

"Recently, @andrebfeldman_ reached out to me to talk, and we had an in-depth phone call about Asian-American representation and erasure in theatre. It was a peaceful talk, followed up by several emails and texts. It made me hopeful. But after a recent voice memo he sent me, all I can say is that I am disappointed in him. And feeling pretty discouraged. "It's hard to keep speaking up when no one is listening anymore in this era. It's exhausting and increasingly lonely. Once again, Asian Americans are left unheard, unacknowledged, invisible..."

But a new voice note from him made her feel let down. Wu highlighted how often Asian-American voices go unheard and pointed out the ongoing issue of Asian-American voices being overlooked. She also noted Feldman's difficult position, showing that sometimes people are put in roles they didn't seek. Even with many asking for him to speak, Feldman has yet to make a public statement.

Helen J. Shen defends Feldman as the debate over Maybe Happy Ending casting continues Though Andrew Barth Feldman has not spoken out during the ongoing casting issues for Maybe Happy Ending, his co-star and partner in real life, Helen J. Shen, went on Instagram to share her views. She talked about a "hard time" at home with Feldman but said he was "perfect" for his part. The debate gained wider attention last month when it was reported that Criss would not leave for good; he will come back after a nine-week break, after Feldman's time ends on November 5.

