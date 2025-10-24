Why are all BigBoy restaurants closing in Cincinnati? Reasons explained as 89-year-old food chain takes a huge hit

Big Boy Restaurant Group to Close All Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes Locations in Cincinnati (Image via Instagram / @itsyourbigboy)

Big Boy Restaurant Group LLC is shutting down all six Burgers & Shakes spots in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, on October 23. These closures come less than a year after opening, as the company deals with legal problems and operational hurdles.

CLOSED: It's the last day of business for Dolly's Burgers locations in Cincinnati, Dayton.



Some have already shut their doors: https://t.co/mLoQMFeGkz pic.twitter.com/EnyzO4LzO9 — WLWT (@WLWT) October 23, 2025

The group shared through a press release, “After careful evaluation, Big Boy Restaurant Group has determined that continuing to operate under these conditions is no longer sustainable or beneficial for its employees or the brand.”

The following locations will be affected by the shutdowns:

7706 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255

9830 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45251

5202 Delhi Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238

8181 North Springboro Pike, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342

9070 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236

20 Troy Town Dr, Troy, Ohio 45373

Legal dispute forces Big Boy to rebrand and halt expansion in Southwest Ohio

Big Boy Restaurant Group got control of leases on several Frisch’s Big Boy locations this year. The previous owners were evicted after not paying more than $4.5 million in rent.

Frisch’s Big Boy, a long-time competitor in the area, now runs a little over 30 restaurants, which is a drop from the 80 locations it had in 2024.

Big Boy planned to reopen those spots under their brand to build a bigger footprint in Southwest Ohio.

Frisch’s sued Big Boy Restaurant Group, arguing they violated its trademark rights in Indiana, Kentucky, and some parts of Ohio and Tennessee by using the name.

A court responded with a temporary restraining order stopping the use of the Big Boy name in Southwest Ohio.

Because of this, the new restaurants changed their name to Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes inspired by the name of the Big Boy mascot’s girlfriend.

Big Boy Restaurant Group aimed to open over 50 locations in the area, but a legal issue stopped their expansion. Even though they have closed locations, the company still believes it could return.

“While Big Boy Restaurant Group is stepping back from the Southwest Ohio market at this time, the company remains hopeful that once the matter is resolved, it will be able to return and reopen its doors under the Big Boy name,” the statement added.

Bob Wian started Big Boy in 1936 with a small hamburger stand in California called Bob’s Pantry. A loyal customer, who worked as a movie studio animator, drew the now-famous mascot.

This drawing later inspired the restaurant to change its name to Bob’s Big Boy. Over time, the mascot became well-known, even appearing in a 1956 comic series.

Stan Lee wrote the series, and Timely Comics, which turned into Marvel, created it.

The closures are a tough blow to the 89-year-old chain in Southwest Ohio. However, the company plans to settle the legal problems and might try to make a comeback in the area.