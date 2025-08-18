Barbara Palvin's health was explored as a model shares endometriosis diagnosis

Barbara Palvin (Image via Instagram/@realbarbarapalvin)

In an emotional note shared on the internet, Barbara Palvin, 31, opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis recently. She penned a heartfelt note about her secret health battle and the undisclosed reality she hid from the world.

On August 17, 2025, she reflected on suffering from the physically exhausting symptoms and her health updates with millions of her followers on Instagram.

She revealed consulting with an endometriosis specialist and undergoing surgery for her health crisis, according to a report by People.

📸 IG | Barbara: "Hi guys, it’s been a while! Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I’m about to share - for some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and… pic.twitter.com/cSngdCwECM — Barbara Palvin Access (@palvinaccess) August 17, 2025

A fanpage of the Hungarian model, Barbara Palvin Access (@palvinaccess), also shared the news on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Sunday.

Barbara Palvin looked back on her endometriosis diagnosis and treatment

On Sunday, the Tyger Tyger actress shared a carousel talking about her medical emergency and detailing her treatment and recovery in an elaborate caption. Expressing her significant life update, she began her message with,

"Hi guys, it’s been a while!

Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I’m about to share - for some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow , sleepless nights on the bathroom floor."

While she thought the symptoms were nothing major and "just how it" worked for her, she was later "advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist." Barbara was recommended to have a conversation with a specialist to understand whether endometriosis was the root cause behind her falling sick and struggling with fatigue, pain, and menstrual issues.

Recalling the experience of visiting her gynecologist regularly and disclosing that those check-ups were not enough to diagnose the disease, Palvin further explained,

"I’ve been going to checkups to my gynecologist every year, I thought if I had endometriosis I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can’t be diagnosed with general examinations."

Within three months of the detection of endometriosis, she had the operation. The surgery helped her to lead a healthier life without suffering from the earlier symptoms and difficulties. Discussing how the medical treatment impacted her, she also elaborated,

"So I went, and 3 months later I got operated on. Since then I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference."

While sharing the important health update, Barbara Palvin also urged netizens to consult a doctor and find out the cause if anyone notices any changes in their regular lifestyle or suspects they might have endometriosis.

In her candid confession, she admitted that the journey has helped her a lot and she feels grateful to undergo the process of diagnosis, treatment, and healing. Encouraging readers to take necessary steps for better health, she also talked about the advantages of diagnosis and treatment at an early stage.

Sharing from her recent personal experiences, she outlined in her Instagram caption,

"Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed."

‘NOW, I’M MORE MINDFUL ABOUT MY BODY’



LOOK: Hungarian model Barbara Palvin reveals she recently underwent surgery for endometriosis, a condition she was only recently diagnosed with after years of struggling with painful periods.



Palvin urges other women experiencing similar… pic.twitter.com/6EjaX9qKbH — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) August 18, 2025

To feel her best and heal completely, Barbara also took a break in the past three months and rested well. With her feeling perfectly fine and healthy, she is now "excited about this new chapter" of her life and "ready to get back to work."

The Armani Beauty ambassador has often been vocal about her eating preferences. Last year, she stole the show with her candid response to a question asked backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

According to a TikTok video's screenshots shared by BuzzFeed, Entertainment Tonight asked the model during the interview,

"What's the first thing you're gonna eat after the show? What do you want to indulge in?"

In an attempt to break the myths about strict diets followed by models, Palvin answered calmly,

"This time around, I was listening to my body, so whatever I wanted to eat, I ate it. And I look better than ever."

Netizens were impressed to hear her simple yet impactful response to such a question in 2024. Online surfers appreciated how she handled the question with grace and a suitable reaction. Many internet users also felt that her explanation of her diet after the show hinted at an evolution and transformation of the restricted diet routines followed by models years ago.

As BuzzFeed reported, a netizen commented,

" And this is how we know things are getting better🥹🥹🥹"

Praising Barbara, someone remarked,

"SHE ANSWERED THAT QUESTION SO WELL"

Follow Primetimer for more such updates.