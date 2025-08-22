Zillow Gone Wild features a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home once listed for $1.7 million

Zillow Gone Wild host Jack McBrayer attends SiriusXM's 'Unfrosted' Town Hall (Image via Getty)

Zillow Gone Wild recently featured a New Jersey property known as the Brook House, a mid-century modern home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural style. According to NorthJersey on August 21, 2025, the residence, located in Tewksbury, was originally listed for $1.7 million in June 2025 through Weichert Realtors.

Built in 1955, the home sits directly over a brook, a structural detail that cannot be replicated under current environmental regulations.

Designed by architect Charles Porter, the property combines Wright’s influence with mid-century modern design elements, which contributed to its recognition on the popular real estate platform.

On August 14, 2025, Zillow Gone Wild highlighted the Brook House on its Instagram account. The post described the property as a mid-century modern residence constructed directly over a stream, emphasizing its distinctive placement and architectural history.

The listing, managed by Marie Newell of Weichert Realtors, was presented at $1,695,000.

Zillow Gone Wild, now in its season 2, is known for showcasing unique properties across the country. The Brook House was chosen for its combination of architectural legacy and unusual location.

Attention was drawn to both the design lineage associated with Wright and compliance with mid-century modern designs.

The Brook House was initially listed in early June 2025 for $1.7 million and went under contract in late summer. The listing highlighted the 5.14 acres of the site, its relationship to naturally occurring features, and the conservation of mid-century modern architecture.

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are useful residential spaces, and have historic architectural value.

Zillow Gone Wild's recognition of the Brook House solidifies the continuing interest in mid-century modern properties based on Wright's architectural philosophy. The Brook House is distinct in the New Jersey real estate landscape because of its positioning over a brook, its architectural lineage, and its advanced notice of market listing.

Background, architectural design, and influences of the Brook House

The home, situated at 63 Hollow Road in Hunterdon County, was built by Charles Porter as a family residence. Porter, a San Francisco-based architect, began his career under Gardner Acton Daily before establishing his own firm in 1953 with John Steinwedell.

Although the Tewksbury property is believed to be his only work in New Jersey, Porter is credited with several projects in California, including a redesign of the Filoli Estate Pavilion and the residence at 54 Lower Crescent Avenue.

The Brook House, with acres of woodland, is named for the fact that the house sits over a flowing stream, which informed both the construction and perception of the building with its surroundings.

At the time of construction, no restrictions on proximity to the waterway were enforced.

The Brook House is designed by Porter in the stylings of mid-century modernism and includes features associated with Wright's ideas of organic architecture.

It presents a flat roof with skylights, with linear design throughout, an open floor plan, and natural wood. Two stone fireplaces are placed in the living area as anchors, while large windows and sliding doors blur lines between interior and exterior spaces.

While Brook House does not have the signature spiral staircase popularized by Porter, it instead reinforces Porter's preference for open interiors and blending with the landscape.

The structure employs bright whites throughout, using clean lines to reflect and absorb natural light to portray continuity.

