Zillow Gone Wild features a coastal retreat with over 5,000 square feet and a rooftop terrace

Isle of Palms home featured on Zillow Gone Wild (Image via Instagram/@zillowgonewild)

A property at 3 Cross Lane, Isle of Palms, South Carolina, was featured on Zillow Gone Wild. The property, recently listed for $3,495,000, has a massive 5,074 square feet of interior space, and the rooftop deck has about 2,500 square feet.

The house was constructed in 2007, sits on a 0.35-acre corner lot, and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, indoor and outdoor space galore, and is being sold fully furnished.

It was featured on Zillow Gone Wild because of the unique design and location between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Coastal retreat in Isle of Palms featured by Zillow Gone Wild

Property overview

According to the Zillow official listing, this home is built with Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) construction, meaning it is structurally safe and sound, extremely energy efficient, and resistant to extreme weather. The home features an open floor plan with large living areas intended for everyday living space and entertaining.



The main level has a chef's kitchen complete with an oversized quartz island, Thermador appliances, two dishwashers, an ice-maker, and a walk-in pantry.

There is a wet bar and family room with a fireplace that is remote-controlled.



This home has four primary bedrooms (and an office) plus a mother-in-law suite, which can serve as a fifth bedroom. The mother-in-law suite has its own bath and private entrance.

The owner's suite is upstairs with its own private balcony, a spa-like bath, and a custom walk-in closet.

Indoor and outdoor features

Our home will reflect many aspects of comfort and functionality in the design. Interior details include, for example, tray ceilings, vaulted ceilings, wood and ceramic tile flooring, and an elevator with multiple stops.

There are multiple uses for bonus spaces, media rooms, great rooms, dining rooms, as well as a laundry room.

According to the official listing by Zillow, outdoor amenities consist of a heated saltwater pool, turf putting green, patio space, and multiple porches and decks.

The outdoor living space has custom cabinets with a mini fridge, ensuring poolside terrace living. The rooftop terrace is huge at 2,500 square feet, allowing for spectacular views and ocean breezes.

The garage holds up to two vehicles and includes space to store a golf cart or other items used for coastal living. Other design features include a wraparound porch, covered deck space, balcony areas, and brick privacy fencing.

Location and community

Located in the Forest Trail neighborhood on the Isle of Palms, this property is a family-oriented residential community with easy access to the beach and the marina. This property is zoned for Sullivan’s Island Elementary School and Moultrie Middle School.

Besides the immediate neighborhood, the Isle of Palms has abundant beaches, restaurants, and waterfront bars. The Isle of Palms is located approximately 15 minutes from Charleston, SC, with all of the shopping, dining, and cultural activity offered by a big city.

Listing details

The home was listed on May 29, 2025, at $3,495,000, with a Zestimate® of $3,300,800. This reflects a value of approximately $689 per square foot.

The listing states that the current price for the property is $355,000, less than previously offered prices. The annual property taxes are posted at $9,529, with a tax value of $2,600,000.

The Zillow listing identifies the property as a single-family home with a combination of modern and traditional styles.

The lot has public sewer and water utilities. The construction materials consist mainly of stucco and an asphalt roof.

