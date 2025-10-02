Why was Jason Whitlock fired from ESPN? Sports columnist trends online amid NFL and Bad Bunny demonic worship remarks

Jason Whitlock left ESPN twice over the years for different reasons (Image via Getty)

Jason Whitlock has created headlines after responding to the latest report of Bad Bunny being chosen as the headliner of the Super Bowl halftime show in the upcoming year.

Notably, the popular sports columnist is well-known for his work at ESPN, and he left the channel in 2015 since his tenure as the head of the website Undefeated ended the same year. He was previously fired from ESPN for his disparaging comments on two colleagues.

Jason Whitlock’s latest comments on the NFL and Bad Bunny were made in an episode of his show, Fearless, which aired on September 29, 2025. A glimpse of his words is also trending right now on social media, as he was heard saying:



“They’re gonna put on a drag show at halftime at the fu**ing Super Bowl. We can’t just allow this. We’re all going to burn in hell because of it. You can’t do this to young people. You wonder why our country is such a mess? You wonder why our kids are a hot mess? We abort them in the womb and we brainwash them into satanism.”









Jason mentioned that the situation becomes different when the children escape the womb. He additionally requested to organize church services. Furthermore, Whitlock also said that the NFL does not follow Christianity, Christian values, or Jesus Christ.

Jason Whitlock mentioned that Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl will lead to a situation where parents have to prepare their children “into gayness, into transgenderism, into s*xual fluidity.” He further stated:



“I know we have great memories of what the NFL used to be, used to stand for, used to try to promote. That has all gone away. It’s a tool to promote demonic worship, demonic worship, demonic energy, gayness, transgenderism, anything that defiles Jesus Christ.”



As of this writing, Bad Bunny or the NFL has not responded to the claims made in the video.

Jason Whitlock has opened up about leaving ESPN around three years ago







As mentioned earlier, Jason left ESPN twice in the past. He has continued working as he appears on Fearless, a show produced by Blaze Media. He even wrote for publications like Playboy and Vibe.

Back in 2022, Jason Whitlock discussed his exit from ESPN in an episode of Fearless. Whitlock said that he represented the “intellectual backbone for masculine men” at the channel, adding that his removal from ESPN was a sign to show that men who can speak out are never accepted.



“They ran me off and said ‘No guys, you see Bomani Jones, Howard Bryant, these feminized men, that’s our blueprint, that’s the kind of masculine energy we want coming from these guys that are highly feminized and have a matriarchal point of view and are basically ‘yasss queens’ themselves’,” Jason added.



Whitlock stated that everyone was well aware of the fact that they were nothing without him and that he is not scared of the feminists and executives since he always speaks the truth. Jason clarified that he does not intend to target someone intentionally, as he said:



“I’m not trying to pick on any of these guys, I’m just telling you the facts. They don’t have anybody on the inside that can back them up intellectually and explain these situations to them, and for them on the air that would give them the room to be real men.”



Apart from ESPN, the 58-year-old has worked on sports stations like WHB and served as a sports columnist for publications such as The Kansas City Star and Fox Sports.