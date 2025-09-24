Why there won't be Alien: Earth episode 9, explained

Alien: Earth has concluded the very first season by dropping its eighth and the final episode titled, ‘’The Real Monsters.’’ The series was planned with just eight episodes, so there won’t be an Alien: Earth Episode 9 next week.

Alien: Earth's Season 1 finale has left viewers on a major cliffhanger, with hopes for a renewal of another season. With no arrival of Alien: Earth episode 9 in the coming week, the show still has loose threads for season 2.

In episode 7, Wendy learns that ‘The Lost Boys’ are not safe either from the alien specimens, as she witnesses Tootles being killed by one of them. She decided to abandon the Nevermore facility and make her way back home with her brother Joe and Nibbs.

Wendy’s powers are more than anyone could ever imagine. She is the one who could make the deadly xenomorphs work under her by communicating with them and could even control the monitors within the facility. Wendy, Joe, and Nibbs were not the only ones who were heading towards the dock to escape. They were accompanied by the xenomorph, who was ordered by Wendy to ‘’hide and follow,’’ and attack the soldiers who attempted to take them back to the facility. The previous episode ended with Nibbs getting an electric shock from Joe as she went crazy and started knocking out Joe’s friends (soldiers).

Alien: Earth episode 8 saw Wendy’s escape plan fail, and Wendy, Slightly, Nibs, Smee, and Curly got locked up in a cell by Boy Kavalier to avoid further chaos on the island.

There’s no Alien: Earth Episode 9, but the show has possibly dropped hints about what’s coming next

Confined in a jail cell, in Alien: Earth episode 8, Wendy and her team turned the tables towards the finale by putting the genius boy Kavalier, his robotic soldier, Krish, Morrow, and Dame Sylvia in the cell. The hybrids who once followed their orders become the ones who now rule the facility.

With that, Weyland-Yutani were shown heading towards the Prodigy to get their alien specimens back, which they lost by crashing their Manginot into Prodigy’s basement. Also, Arthur, who got fired by not following the order to delete Nibbs’s memory, has become a new host body for T. Ocellus (octopus eye).

Boy Kavalier, who learned that T. Ocellus (whose initial host body was a sheep) has a high IQ level as he answered a mathematical question related to Pi by tapping out several digits through his hoves. He wished to experiment more with that small eyeball creature by giving it a less intelligent host body.

If Wendy had ordered the xenomorph to hunt down the Prodigy’s associates, it would have been a fair end to this season. But it’s not. They are caged, and hybrids have declared that ‘’Now we rule.''

Arthur, who was killed by a facehugger, has now become T. Ocellus’s new host body, and of course, the dangerous threat from Wyland-Yutani is just on its way.

This episode left many plot points unresolved, which could have continued in Alien: Earth Episode 9. But as the series was originally limited to eight episodes, fans will likely explore the continuation of the show only if it is renewed for a new season.

What’s in store for the future of Alien: Earth?

Season 2 has not been officially confirmed yet. However, actors and creators have given a positive hint that it will be renewed for another season very soon.

As per the reports by DECIDER, Sydney Chandler, who played Wendy in Alien: Earth, said,

“I have no idea where it goes next. You know, that’s the beauty of hoping for Season 2 to see where Noah takes us.’’

For the show to continue with the unresolved plot lines, the show’s creator, Noah Hawley, told ScreenRant,

‘’We’re talking about the future of the show, and FX does their homework. They really make sure that they understand what the viewership numbers are. And on some level, it’s where you end more than where you started that tells you what the appetite for a season 2 is. So, we’ve got our last episode next week, and I’ve been doing my part creatively and really thinking about where I would take the show going forward. Certainly, I don’t want the show to be off the air for any longer than it absolutely has to be. So, there’s some urgency there to get us going as quickly as possible. But ultimately, this is a Disney decision, so I’m excited to see what they do. There’s so many great hard rock songs left to play.’’

The series is concluded now with eight episodes, which are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.