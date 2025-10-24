Why is Rose Byrne getting emotional over Oscar buzz for her latest role? Details explored

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 22: Rose Byrne accepts the Best Leading Performance Award for "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You" at the Award Ceremony of the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 22, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Rose Byrne’s impressive performance as an overworked mother and therapist in the movie If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You has earned her praise, with many predicting an Oscar win for the actress.

Byrne is grateful for the attention the movie is getting and feels emotional because she’s getting accolades after a long time in the industry.

She told USA TODAY in an interview published on October 22, 2025:

“It's so flattering. I feel very emotional about it. I’ve been doing this a long time, so I feel grateful to have had such an incredible opportunity with this character.”

The 46-year-old actress, who has carved a niche for herself in the dark comedy genre with films like Bridesmaids and Spy, told the news outlet that she loved that IIHLIKU pushed the limits of dark comedy with elements of horror and Lynchian:

"To lengths that I've never played before. It’s obviously very dark and very dramatic, this film. And there's elements of horror and Lynchian elements. It defies genre in many ways, which is really exciting, but this is definitely a tightrope, absolutely.”

“It’s kind of an extraordinary ride”: Rose Byrne describes If I Had Legs I’d Kick You on The Kelly Clarkson Show

To promote her recently released movie, Byrne appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show on October 18, 2025. The host praised the movie for its realistic portrayal of the lead character.

Byrne praised writer-director Mary Bronstein for the darkly comic thriller and described the movie as an “extraordinary ride.”

"The writer/ director Mary Bronstein is very open that this is inspired by something that happened to her and her daughter, and then very much abstracted out into this extraordinary movie that’s a little bit hard to define by genre. There’s a lot of horror in the movie, and there’s a lot of drama, some comedy too. It’s kind of an extraordinary ride, the movie.”

If I Had Legs I Could Kick You premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The actress was awarded a Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The dark comedy is showing in select theaters now.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.