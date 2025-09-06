Why is Did Gerbert die trending? Allegations against TikTok creator Gerbert the Egg explored

TikToker Gerbert the egg (Photo: X/@yeetdabruh and @fw_veloz)

TikToker Gerbert the Egg is going viral on social media platforms as multiple users on TikTok claimed that he passed away following his controversy. For the unversed, Gerbert the Egg is a content creator who makes commentary videos on TikTok. The reports of his passing are false, as the influencer is currently making videos on TikTok, defending himself.

Gerbert the Egg has over 530,000 followers on the app. This month, multiple underage girls came forward and accused him of reportedly saying controversial things.

The internet user Vishal Fetus compiled all the screenshots and allegations and created a document that is over 90 pages.

The document showed screenshots of him seemingly saying racist, sexually inappropriate, anti-semitic statements.

It revealed the TikToker's alleged high school dating life, claiming that he reportedly pressured his ex-girlfriend to have sex with him. He then allegedly cheated on his next girlfriend.

An underage girl named Sarah accused Gerbert of supposedly saying sexually inappropriate things to her while texting.

Another alleged victim stated that he reportedly asked for sexual pictures when she was 12.

At first, the TikToker denied all accusations, then he admitted that the accounts in the screenshots were his.

However, he is now claiming that the pictures were altered and that he did not say the controversial things.

Content creator The Angry Asian was one of the first people to call him out publicly.

He stated that Gerbert the Egg was allegedly sending smaller creators who spoke up about his controversy cease and desist orders.

The Angry Asian claimed the orders were fake, and he was ready to face Gerbert.

Last month, Gerbert confronted The Angry Asian in a TikTok livestream and denied the allegations.

He then claimed that the TikToker was seemingly targeting him because he was more successful.

More details on Gerbert the Egg's TikTok content

Gerbert is known for making rant-style TikTok videos in a sped-up voice. Most of his videos end up garnering over 500,000 views, with some even crossing millions.

He covers every trendy topic, from movies, Nosey the animatronic, Raja Jackson's recent wrestling video, Labubu trend, to Cracker Barrel's controversy.

Since the document's release, Gerbert the Egg has restricked his comment section.

Multiple content creators on the social media platform have criticized him for his supposed low-effort content and his alleged statements. People have also made videos mocking his appearance.

In his latest video, Gerbert the Egg added one screenshot and claimed that it was edited. Although the comments are turned off, some fans left messages supporting the TikToker.

They claimed that other creators and netizens were trying to allegedly frame him by posting supposed altered images.

"A lot of People aren't even watching this video, not realizing it's great evidence that he's innocent," one fan wrote

"Gerbert, I support u bro people are weird on the internet," another user added.

"I will always support you gerbert, I will never switch up," another fan wrote.

The viral document, titled Happy Birthday Hunter, consisted of over 60 pages. However, more alleged victims started coming forward, and as of now, over 90 pages have been created.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Gerbert the Egg's controversy.