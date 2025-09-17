Who was Pat Crowley? Everything to know as The Bold and the Beautiful alum passes away at 91

Actress Pat Crowley (Image via Getty Images)

Patricia “Pat” Crowley, the Golden Globe-winning actress and beloved alum of The Bold and the Beautiful, has died at the age of 91. Crowley passed away from natural causes in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. Her death came two days before her 92nd birthday.

Crowley was born on September 17, 1933, in Olyphant, Pennsylvania. Her fame came to her in the early 1950s, as she won the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year in 1954 for her roles in Forever Female and Money From Home.

She had a six-decade-long career, where she accumulated more than 100 film and television credits, with her most loved role being Joan Nash in the 1960s NBC sitcom Please Don’t Eat the Daisies.

She was a versatile performer and appeared in films alongside multiple Hollywood legends.

She was also a part of many primetime and daytime television shows, with memorable roles on Dynasty, Generations, Port Charles, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Veteran actress Pat Crowley died from natural causes on September 14, 2025

As stated earlier, Veteran actress Pat Crowley passed away from natural causes on September 14, 2025, two days ahead of her 92nd birthday.

Born in 1933 in Olyphant, Pennsylvania, she resided mostly in Los Angeles, with family and friends by her side.

Crowley was married to TV producer Andy Friendly, and she is survived by her two kids, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Her son, Sony Pictures executive vice president Jon Hookstratten, confirmed her death to Deadline on September 15, 2025, stating it was peaceful and due to natural causes.

Throughout her lifetime, Crowley stayed close to family and was near her loved ones with great personal relationships, balancing her public life with a private life of devotion and concern.

Pat Crowley made her final daytime appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful in the mid-2000s

Pat Crowley last appeared in a daytime role on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2005 as Natalie DeWitt. She was the mother of Morgan DeWitt, a disturbing presence on the show.

Natalie's narrative focused on her efforts to control her daughter's erratic behavior, which was wreaking havoc in others' lives.

Once Ridge Forrester forgot his memory, Morgan took him to Italy and manipulated him into thinking they were together.

When Amber Moore found out the truth, Ridge was to go confront Morgan, but Natalie stepped in, pleading with Ridge and Amber not to involve the authorities.

She blamed herself for what her daughter did, admitting that she had been a bad mother and promising to take full responsibility for Morgan.

Ultimately, Ridge returned home with Amber, and Morgan stayed behind in Natalie's care for a long-term hospitalization.

Crowley's short but powerful stint illustrated her capability of adding depth to complicated family situations, leaving her last daytime appearance memorable and emotionally charged.

Pat Crowley’s notable projects spanned film, television, and soap operas across six decades

Pat Crowley's more notable projects spanned film, television, and soap operas over six decades, demonstrating her professionalism as an actress.

She initially came to prominence during the 1950s through movies like Forever Female and Money From Home, and was herself for a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year.

Crowley continued to star in Hollywood classics with Hollywood legends like Ginger Rogers, William Holden, Tony Curtis, and Barbara Stanwyck, in films such as Red Garters, The Square Jungle, and There's Always Tomorrow.

On TV, she became best known for her co-starring role as newspaper columnist Joan Nash in the 1960s NBC sitcom Please Don't Eat the Daisies.

According to The New York Times, dated September 16, 2025, Crowley said the following about her career in 2020,

“The business of this business is really tricky, and I was never really into that. I never had a manager. I never had a publicity person. I was in that medium thing where I would have an agent call and say, ‘Go and do this audition.”

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.