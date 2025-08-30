Who was Manolo Morales? Los Rieloros Del Norte members explored as beloved Mexican singer passes away

Manolo Morales was the one who established Los Rieles del Norte (Image via Getty)

Former Los Rierelos del Norte member Manolo Morales, 72, died on August 25, 2025. The news was confirmed in an obituary shared through the website of Pecos Funeral Home, and a cause of death has not been revealed.

Apart from Manolo Morales, other talented musicians like Polo Urias, Daniel Esquivel, Javier Esquivel, Eugenio Gonalez, Daniel Esquivel Jr, Alfredo Esquivel, and Rogello Martinez, also played with Los Rieleros del Norte over the years.

The group was additionally nominated at the Grammy Awards.

Furthermore, the band shared a tribute video through Instagram around three days ago. Los Rieleros del Norte described Manolo Morales as an “Original Rieleros,” adding that they never wanted to hear the news of his death.



“We can have thousands and thousands of battles, differences, conflicts and disagreements. But in this case, you can’t help but look back at it all and sit with the same person you had all these disagreements with and see the other side. The achievements, the awards, the goals reached, the new records broken, the beautiful memories that we all forget too quickly”, the band wrote.









Meanwhile, the Pecos Funeral Home’s website says that the visitation was held at the same place around two days after Manolo’s death, starting from the morning hours. This was followed by a Rosary in the evening.

Morales’ funeral mass was organized this week on Thursday, August 28, at the Pecos-based Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church, along with a burial at the Mount Evergreen Cemetery.

Manolo Morales had formed another group many years ago

According to Us Weekly, the famous artist developed an interest in music during his childhood. Before entering the musical world, he was active as a railroad worker, and he used to sing while working on the railroad lines at the same time.

Although there are no details available on how he managed to form the idea of the band Los Rieleros del Norte, Morales reportedly created the group in 1979.

Apart from Mexico, the band’s music was able to leave a positive impression on the immigrants of the United States.

The band’s singles usually featured themes describing the lives of working-class people and the nostalgia of displacement.

Furthermore, Morales additionally became well-known for his phrase, which stated, “And just like that, cousin!”

Last.fm stated that Manolo Morales later exited the group and established another band, Los Rieles. On the other hand, the original band contributed to starting a new group called La Maquinaria Nortena.

Los Rieles del Norte released multiple albums during the ‘80s and ‘90s, starting with Leonel Garcia. The band did not stop anywhere and continued releasing more projects throughout their career.

Their latest albums were Hay Niveles, The Best of Los Rieleros del Norte, and Lo Mejor de Dos Grandes.

Other albums in their credits included Copa Sin Vino, La Golosa, A Toda Maquina, Pecado de Amor, Adelante Caminate, La Moraleja, Ven y Dime, En Vivo Para Ti, En Tus Manos, Seguimos Firme, and more.

Meanwhile, Manolo Morales’ survivors include his children Benjamin Montano, Corina Olivas, Georgina Morales, Manuel Morales III, Luis Medina, Yael Morales, and Yahir Morales, siblings Jesus M. Morales, Norma Estrello, and Riquilda Sanchez, parents Manuel Morales and Antonio Delgado Garcia, along with 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.