Who was Lee Weaver? Veteran actor from 'The Bill Cosby Show' and 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' dies at 95

Lee Weaver in Easy Street sitcom 1986 (image via Viacom productions)

Lee Weaver, a veteran Hollywood actor has passed away. He played Brian Kincaid, brother to Bill Cosby’s gym teacher Chet Kincaid, in the hit Comedy series, The Bill Cosby Show. Amongst his numerous roles, Weaver famously plays a blind man who helps George Clooney and Tim Blane, to escape prison and gives them some important advice.

He died unexpectedly at his family home in Los Angeles on September 22, 2025. His family announced his passing on social media, stating that he “wove joy, depth, and representation into every role he played and everything he did.”

He was 95 years old.

More details about Lee Weaver’s career journey as he passes away at 95

The Fort Lauderdale-born actor began his career as a stage performer in the 1950s. He moonlighted as a jazz club promoter during his days in the army.

He booked performers like Cannonball and Nat Adderley, Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Sarah Vaughan, John Coltrane, Herb Ellis, Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard, and the Heath Brothers.

His first acting gig in a television series came in the form of an episodic drama, Sheena Queen of the Jungle.

After his first Television series was successful, Weaver became a fixture in subsequently released TV shows, including I Spy, Good Morning World, The Wild, Wild West, Mammox, Julia, and The Bill Cosby Show.



His résumé also included The Lost Man (1969), Kiss Me Goodbye (1982), The Buddy System (1984), Wildcats (1986), The Two Jakes (1990), The Scout (1994), The Thirteenth Floor (1999) and Max Rose (2013) with guest roles on 227, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphiaand, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Weaver’s most recent acting role was Mel Cordray in the Grace and Frankie series. He is survived by his wife, Ta-Tanisha, and daughter Leis Ta-Te.