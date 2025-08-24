Who was Diego Borella? All you need to know as Emily in Paris assistant director dies at 47 after collapsing on set

Diego Borella was an assistant director for the Netflix series Emily in Paris (Image via Getty)

Diego Borella, 47, died on August 21, 2025. He was known as the assistant director of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, and was also working on the set of the show at the time of his death, as per People magazine.

Notably, the fifth season of the romantic comedy drama is on the way, and is being filmed in Venice. The final sequence was in preparation outside Hotel Danieli when Borella collapsed at the same spot during the evening hours and was immediately announced dead.

People magazine stated that filming continued on August 23, 2025, after being paused for a brief period.

While Netflix and the cast members have yet to address the incident from their respective sides, a spokesperson for the producer of Emily in Paris, Paramount Television Studios, expressed their grief in a statement to BBC News. The company said that they were “deeply saddened” to hear about Diego Borella’s demise.









“Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement also reads.



Diego Borella worked in various cities throughout his career







As per The Statesman, Diego Borella was described by his colleagues as an individual who was passionate about his work and had a lot of skills. However, he opted to keep his family life, educational background, and other details away from the spotlight.

The Statesman also reported that Diego’s work was split across certain cities such as Rome, New York City, and London. His IMDb bio says that he was born in 1978, and apart from Emily in Paris, he has a medical drama series in his credits, titled DOC - Nelle tue mani.

People magazine stated that Diego was in Italy for the last few weeks as he was working on the set of Emily in Paris. Notably, he was active as a third assistant director chosen from the local place. He additionally worked in other fields like visual arts and literature.

While filming for the fifth season of Emily in Paris has continued following a break resulting from Borella’s death, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Wednesday, August 20, that the entire team working on the show was traveling to Venice to complete the remaining portion of the upcoming instalment. Season 5 will include 10 episodes, and they are premiering on December 18, 2025.

The official synopsis from Netflix says that the new season will focus on Emily, as she deals with professional and romantic challenges as the head of Agence Grateau Rome. However, things take a different turn for the character after a “work idea backfires”, leading to heartbreak and other problems in her career. Apart from that, one of her relationships is under threat due to a “big secret.”

Meanwhile, detailed information on Diego Borella’s survivors is yet to be made official.