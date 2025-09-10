Who was Darin Tansey? Tributes pour in as renowned real estate figure passes away

Darin Tansey (Photo: Instagram/@darintansey)

Real estate agent Darin Tansey passed away on September 9, 2025. His passing was first announced on Facebook by the CEO and owner of luxury real estate brokerage company Douglas Elliman, Michael Liebowitz.

Darin Tansey was a prominent figure in the Miami real estate circle as he worked at Douglas Elliman. Along with being a full-time Ritz-Carlton Residences resident, he had been in the field for 17 years.

According to Tansey's website, at the Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach alone, he made $300 million in sales.

Darin Tansey's cause of death and other details of his passing are uncertain, as his family has not shared them with the public.

Michael Liebowitz stated in his Facebook post that he had known Tansey for 15 years, and he had a "heart of gold" and genuinely cared for people.

"Darin brought something special to Douglas Elliman that can't be replaced. His laughter filled rooms, his authenticity drew people in, and his dedication to both clients and teammates was unmatched. He had this rare ability to brighten any day and make everyone around him feel like they mattered. With a heavy heart, we will all miss you, Darin," the CEO wrote.

Tributes pour in as the news of Darin Tansey's passing is reported

The late real estate agent posted about houses even on the day of his passing. Darin Tansey uploaded details of a house in Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, on Instagram on September 9, 2025.

The post's comment section, along with Douglas Elliman's tribute post's comment section, is filled with condolences from people who knew Darin personally or worked with him.

David Hunt Solomon, a fellow real estate agent, stated that Darin Tansey was a "diamond" in the "junk" industry.

"Darin was a true pro. In an industry with a lot of junk, Darin was a diamond. I always respected you and enjoyed working with you. I am so sorry to hear this news. Truly a big loss for Miami real estate. Shocking and heartbreaking news. Darin rest easy my friend. You will be missed by all. You were a real one and it was an honor and pleasure to know you," David stated.

"Just seeing him would put a smile on my face, what a legend! Tragic loss to our community," entrepreneur Marko Gojanovic wrote.

"Truly a great guy who left this world too soon He will be missed," realtor Annie Lopez added.

People continued to express their condolences, saying that Darin Tansey was a "caring" man.

"Darin was so loved by all who knew him, especially all of us at RCR. Rest in peace our dear friend. You will be really missed each and every day," one Instagram user wrote.

"May he RIP. So sad. Way too young. The nicest person. My prayers go out to his family and loved ones," another added.

"One of the kindest and most caring souls I have ever known. Heartbreaking news. RIP Darin," one user stated.

Darin Tansey passed away at the age of 50. He uploaded videos of his birthday celebration on Instagram on February 17, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the real estate figure's passing.