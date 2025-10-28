Who was Benz Hui married to? All about his wife and kids as veteran TVB star passes away at 76

Benz Hui with his daughter (Photo: Instagram/@benz_hui)

Benz Hui passed away in the early morning hours of October 28, 2025. His close friend, TV host Luisa Maria Leitao, shared the news in a statement to the press. She said that his cause of death was "multiple organ failure caused by cancer."

The actor was admitted to Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital. His hospitalization and critical condition were announced on Monday afternoon. Soon after, many celebrities, including Michael Miu and his wife Jaime Chik, Raymond Lam, Bosco Wong, Ron Ng, Alice Fung, Patrick Tam and Roger Kwok, among others, arrived to visit him.

Benz Hui, whose real name is Hui Shiu-hung, was a veteran actor in Hong Kong. He started acting in the 1970s and is known for his roles in Running Out of Time, Love Undercover, Breaking News, Exiled and Rob-B-Hood. Hui worked in over 165 films in his decades-long career. The industry gave Hui Shiu-hung the nickname Benz because he used to drive his Mercedes-Benz to sets.

Hui was working as an actor for TVB, a television broadcasting company in Hong Kong. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Benz Hui recently appeared on the show "My Father is Seeking Joy" with his daughter.

Benz Hui married Angeli Hui, who is also known as Yin-yi Lung, in 1992. The couple had a daughter, Charmaine. He also became the stepfather to Angeli's son from a previous marriage.

Leitao shared in her statement that Hui was surrounded by his loved ones in his last moments, and his family would release a public announcement of his death after the funeral is held. The actor's family also thanked everyone who wished him well and called or visited him at the hospital.

"Hui was surrounded by his many family and friends. His family expressed gratitude to his friends, both those who visited him in hospital and those who called from abroad to check on him... His family will handle the funeral arrangements and will make a public announcement later," the TV host stated.

Last year, Benz Hui's daughter closed two of her cafes

Charmaine opened her first cafe, Cafe Bakeaholic, in Springside Green, Singapore, in December 2020. She opened another cafe outlet in 2021 at Wheelock Place, a shopping mall on Singapore's Orchard Road. Hui opened Juju, a modern Hong Kong cafe at the same mall in 2022.

Her parents invested in all three of her business ventures. After it was reported that Charmaine closed the Juju and the Cafe Bakeaholic outlet at Wheelock Place, Benz Hui told Shin Min Daily News in March 2024 that she wanted to focus on her marriage and had moved to Hong Kong with her husband.

The actor noted that the couple would focus on businesses after some time. Notably, the first Cafe Bakeaholic outlet remains operational.

Benz Hui died at the age of 76. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law, Shane Sim.

