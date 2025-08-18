Who’s Jana Duggar expecting with? Details on her first child with Stephen Wissman

Jana Duggar is moving into a new part of her life: motherhood. The Counting On star, who got married to Stephen Wissmann on August 15, 2024, has confirmed that the couple is now expecting their first child. Marking their first wedding anniversary with exciting news, the couple shared that their baby is due to arrive in January 2026, and said they can't wait for that day.

Duggar and Wissmann reveal pregnancy news with heartfelt photo post

Their announcement came with a set of black-and-white portraits.

One pic showed Wissmann kissing Duggar as she displayed her bump, and another had them both with their hands on her bump. In the post, they talked about how happy and thrilled they were to start being parents together. The couple captioned the post as:

"We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family! We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!"

Pregnancy rumors started in March when Duggar shared a photo, and fans thought she was holding her belly. Now, she and Wissmann are said to be moving into their new $275,000 home in Nebraska. Wissmann bought this house in May 2023, and they are getting it ready as they start their new life together.

Duggar and Wissmann embrace family life following Christian values

Former Counting On star Duggar, known to TLC viewers, is now in the news as she starts a new phase of her life with her husband, Wissmann. Unlike most of her 18 siblings, who got married at a very young age and quickly grew their families, Duggar got married just two months after they got engaged, following years of an on-and-off courtship that began when their families were close friends.

Her mom and dad, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, stick to strong Christian rules, like not using birth control and leaving the size of their family "in God's hands."

