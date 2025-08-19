Who is Stephen Wissman? All about Jana Duggar’s husband amid pregnancy announcement

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann have been married since August 2024 (Images via Instagram/janamduggar)

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann are expecting their first child together. The good news arrived around a year after the duo exchanged vows, and it was made official through a joint social media post on August 18, 2025.

According to People magazine, Jana’s husband is a part of a band called The Wissmanns, which was established by his parents, and it includes 13 members from Stephen’s family. Apart from that, Stephen has been an assistant manager for the family business, Wissmann Enterprises.

The former television personality’s recent Instagram post featured a lineup of pictures, starting with a snap where she was kissing Stephen. This was followed by two more photos, giving a close-up look at the baby bump as Duggar and Wissmann were holding each other.







Jana Duggar wrote that the baby is due in the upcoming year and continued:



“We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives! Thanks to my sister-in-law @firstlens_photography for our beautiful photos!”



Around two days before the pregnancy announcement, Jana shared a post with a montage of clips seemingly taken during a trip. It included moments where the duo went out together to different places, including a restaurant.



“Love this journey with My Love! Here’s to many more years to come!!”, the caption reads.



Stephen Wissmann has worked in different fields with his family: Marriage to Jana Duggar and more

As mentioned earlier, Stephen has been involved in various activities that include his family members. Notably, Wissmann’s family shared a close bond with Jana’s family, leading to their first meeting many years ago.

As per a report by People magazine on August 18, 2025, Jana Duggar once told the outlet that the meeting happened at her residence when Stephen’s family came to visit their place. Jana recalled that there was snowfall happening in Arkansas at the time and added:



“I remember just playing games late into the night, doing puzzles together until the snow melted off, and they were able to travel back home.”



Wissmann and Duggar’s relationship took a different turn over the years for various reasons, including the marriage of the former’s sister Hannah to Jana’s brother Jeremiah. Although they dated for a brief period and split, Stephen approached her to go out with him at the beginning of 2024, and they got engaged the same year.

Around a month after the engagement, the pair tied the knot at The Grand in Willow Springs, as per People magazine. Jana Duggar told the outlet at the time that Stephen’s character was the one particular thing that attracted her a lot.

As mentioned earlier, Stephen Wissmann has been performing with his family band, The Wissmanns, for a long time. He is an expert in playing musical instruments like mandolin and guitar, and has additionally contributed his singing skills to the group.

His family business, Wissmann Enterprises, has helped a lot in terms of projects that include excavation, roof coatings, painting, and more. Stephen has even worked a lot with the church community, and his faith has helped him and his wife, Jana, to deal with various challenges that have emerged in their relationship.

Jana has become a popular face over the years with her appearances in shows like Counting On. She even joined her sisters to write a book titled Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships.