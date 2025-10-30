Who made it to the list of presenters for the 2026 Grammy Awards nominations ceremony? Lineup revealed

A gold-plated Grammy trophy, depicting a gilded gramophone, at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, 28th February 1996. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Some of Hollywood’s finest talents have been listed as presenters on the Grammy nominations livestream scheduled for November 7, 2025, at 8 am PT/11 a.m. ET. The celebrities on the list include Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Brandi Carlile, Chappell Roan and journalist Gayle King.



The official Instagram account of the award ceremony revealed the lineup of artists who would be presenting at the nominations event:

"It's almost time to find out who's making GRAMMY history next year. Join us Friday, Nov. 7, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET for the 2026 GRAMMY Nominations livestream, featuring an all-star lineup of presenters announcing nominees across 95 GRAMMY Categories."

The lineup of presenters is as follows:

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Angelique Kidjo

CeCe Winans

David Foster

Jon Batiste

Karol G

Little Big Town

Lizzo

Masaki Koike,

Mumford and Sons

Sam Smith

Gayle King

Dr. Chelsey Green

More details on the upcoming Grammy Nominations ceremony and the main event in February 2026

Several artists listed as presenters for the Grammy Awards nominations event are likely to receive nominations themselves. Sabrina Carpenter might receive a Song of the Year or Record of the Year nomination for Manchild.

Her album Man’s Best Friend might earn the 26-year-old more Grammys than the two she got at the 2025 awards.

Doechii, who made history in February 2025 as the third woman and second female rap soloist to win Best Rap Album, could win Record and Song of the Year for her viral song Anxiety.

Chappell Roan, who won Best New Artist in February 2025, might secure a nomination for Record and Song of the Year for The Subway.

Carlile has 11 Grammys under her belt and might add even more for her collaborative album with Elton John, Who Believed in Angels?

Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls might be eyeing a nomination in the Best Musical Theatre Album category.

The 2026 Grammys will include two new categories: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. The 68th Grammy Awards will air on February 1, 2025 and be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.