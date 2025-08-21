Who is Travis Renee Baldwin? Beloved Newsmax hairstylist reportedly gunned down by son during mental health episode

Travis Renee Baldwin's son was present at the crime scene when the police officers arrived at the apartment (Image via Getty)

Newsmax makeup artist Travis Renee Baldwin was reportedly shot dead by her son, Logan Chrisinger, at an apartment in Arlington. The incident happened on August 17, 2025, and Logan has already been taken into custody by the Arlington Police, as per Fox 5 DC.

The New York Post stated that Travis was working for Newsmax anchors such as Greta Van Susteren and was a part of the television world for a long time. Van Susteren also expressed her grief on the same platform, revealing that Travis had worked with her for more than three years.

Van Susteren disclosed that Travis was previously employed at places such as ABC and ESPN, and added:

“She did my make up Friday for the show and of course I never dreamed that would be the last time I would see her.”

As per People magazine, the incident has been mentioned as a “domestic-related homicide” by the police department. However, a source close to the family told TMZ that Renee Baldwin’s son was reportedly dealing with mental health issues.

Notably, Renee rushed towards her son’s house on the day of the incident to help him during a mental health episode where Logan allegedly threatened to kill himself by displaying a gun on FaceTime.

The insider also claimed that Logan recently lost his job, due to which he was dealing with a lot of stress. He reportedly had a fear that he might lose the house where he was staying.

Furthermore, an update shared by TMZ on August 20, 2025, also stated that Logan had allegedly threatened his mother on another occasion.

Multiple charges have been imposed on Travis Renee Baldwin’s son after his arrest

According to Fox DC, the shooting incident happened during the morning hours, and officers from the Arlington Police Department arrived at the 3400 block of Fairfax Drive.

As mentioned earlier, Travis Renee Baldwin’s son, Logan Chrisinger, has been arrested for being allegedly involved in the case. Certain charges have been imposed on him, as of this writing. This includes first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and firearm use in the commission of a felony.

However, an investigation is still being conducted in the ongoing legal matter, and in case any individual has information related to the case, they can get in touch with the Tip Line of the Arlington County Police Department, as stated by Fox DC.

The outlet additionally confirmed that Logan has been transported to the Arlington County Detention Facility, and he remains at the place without bond.

The police said in a statement to People magazine that Logan was present at the crime scene when they arrived at the apartment and discovered an “adult female” with a gunshot wound.

“Officers administered lifesaving measures before medics transported her to a local hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” the police said.

Travis Renee Baldwin was 57 years old at the time of her death, and her son is 27, as of this year. Renee Baldwin’s colleagues have continued sharing tribute posts on social media, and further updates are currently awaited on her son’s court appearance. Apart from this, the motive behind Logan’s action remains unknown for now.