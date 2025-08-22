Who is Tobias Marcus Nuttall? All about the podcast host as he gets arrested for stabbing his girlfriend

Waking World co-creator arrested following fatal incident involving partner.

Tobias Marcus Nuttall, a 32-year-old podcast host from Perth who built a following by talking about conspiracy theories, the occult, and spirituality on his show 'Waking World'. But this week, his name made headlines for something starkly different - a horrific arrest after police said he stabbed his girlfriend.

The news has spread quickly, especially since he appeared in court on August 22, 2025. What once was a voice digging into hidden worlds and mysteries is now tied to a dark criminal case. The situation has also raised deeper worries about violence behind closed doors and what really happens outside of someone’s public image.

Tobias Marcus Nuttall’s arrest shocks listeners and raises concerns over domestic violence

Tobias Marcus Nuttall is a 32-year-old podcast host from Australia and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. He helped create Waking World, which is a podcast that dives into topics like magic, spirituality, and "hidden" truths. His co-host, Dale, once explained that the show was meant to “pull back the curtain” on everyday life and reveal mysteries that most people don’t usually notice.

“pull back the curtains of the mundane to reveal a world bubbling with mysteries, hidden agendas, and esoteric knowledge.”

On August 20, 2025, police rushed to a house on Reid Street in Bassendean in a quiet Perth suburb. They received a call just past 12:30 p.m. and found a 30-year-old woman badly hurt from stab wounds inside the home. She was taken straight to Royal Perth Hospital but sadly, doctors couldn’t save her.

At the scene, officers took Tobias Marcus Nuttall into custody. Two days later, he appeared in Midland Magistrates Court, where he only gave his name before being sent back to custody without bail. His case is set to return to court on September 17 at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court.

Not long after the arrest, Nuttall’s co-host Dale spoke to listeners on their podcast. His voice carried shock as he admitted he didn’t know what would happen next for the show. He stated,

“It’s nothing to do with whether we’ve fallen out, it’s much worse than that. Toby has been charged … with a very, very serious offence over in Perth, something that happened on Wednesday.”

Investigations are ongoing, with police and forensic teams actively examining the scene and gathering evidence. Authorities have not released further public commentary on the case as of now.