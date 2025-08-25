Who is Taylor Thomson? Net worth and all about Thomson Reuters heiress suing best friend over $80M bust psychic crypto deal

Taylor Thomson and her friend were advised by their respective psyhics to invest in crypto (Image via Getty)

Taylor Thomson has recently filed a lawsuit against her former best friend, Ashley Richardson, after the former suffered losses of more than $80 million in crypto investments. Notably, Taylor has been an actress in the past and is a media heiress at the same time.

Taylor is a part of the billionaire Thomson family, whose company, Woodbridge, has owned the multi-industry company, Thomson Reuters. Taylor also boasts a fortune of $10.2 billion, as stated by Forbes magazine. She is also the mother of a daughter, reportedly born from her past relationship with an engineer named Michael Kolesa.

The news of the lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on August 23, 2025. The lawsuit claimed that Ashley Richardson allegedly got involved in some risky trades without informing Taylor Thomson and used all of them for her benefit.

The duo’s friendship began many years ago when they met each other at a party in 2009. They formed a close bond until Ashley Richardson was advised by a celebrity psychic, Michelle Whitedove, to invest in a crypto coin, Persistence, which was not released yet, in 2021. A similar advice was given by Taylor Thomson’s psychic, Robert Sabella, following which the women decided to invest.

However, Ashley reportedly started showing more enthusiasm while spending, and things took a worse turn with the crypto market crash around a year after both women started investing. Thomson attempted to reclaim everything that she lost in the market crash and also sued her former best friend and Persistence in 2023. The lawsuit was eventually settled.

On the other hand, Ashley Richardson has dismissed the allegations of Taylor Thomson while speaking to The Wall Street Journal, saying that she always attempted to earn more profits instead of losses. Ashley explained the same by saying:

“There was never a formal contract between us - just a clear oral understanding, reaffirmed often, about what she wanted me to do on her behalf. Everything I did was based on her instructions, as part of her effort to minimize losses.”

Taylor Thomson’s net worth: Career as an actress and more

According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, Taylor was a part of the acting industry during the ‘90s. She had once enrolled at the Institute for Advanced Theatre Training at Harvard University and exited before completing her studies.

She then had the opportunity to share the stage with Keanu Reeves in a play titled The Tempest in 1989 while undergoing training at Shakespeare & Company. However, she failed to grab better opportunities after this and was later seen in an episode of the show Forever Night.

Notably, Taylor Thomson’s father attempted to help her and got in touch with a friend in Los Angeles around two years after she was seen in the play.

Taylor’s father requested his friend to check if there were any roles left in a local Shakespeare troupe, and Taylor was eventually provided with an understudy position, as per The Canadian Encyclopedia.

Actor Daniel Osman once recalled Taylor’s struggles by saying that she was completely stuck in the theatre. Thomson later developed an interest in production and hired an assistant at the offices of her family’s company, Woodbridge, to read the scripts. However, this particular step did not help as most of the films she produced tanked at the box office.

On the other hand, Taylor Thomson’s purchases grabbed a lot of attention over the years, as she once paid $4.4 million for a pair of porphyry and gilt-bronze urns. She became a resident of Venice Beach, California, at one point, and was also spotted alongside personalities like Ivan Fecan at film festivals.

According to Forbes magazine, Taylor has been the owner of around 14% of the business through the family’s company, Woodbridge. Woodbridge also owns a 70% stake in Thomson Reuters.