Who is Sean Kingston's mom, Janice Turner? Singer headed for prison after mother’s sentence over wire fraud

Janice Turner has received a sentence of three and a half years (Image via Getty)

Sean Kingston has been found guilty of being involved in a fraud scheme and has been sentenced to three and a half years, followed by a supervised release of three years on August 15, 2025. Notably, the news comes around a month after the singer’s mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, received a sentence of five years, as per the Associated Press.

Sean and Janice allegedly committed the fraud worth $1 million, where the former used his popularity to let sellers provide him with luxurious products. However, Sean never made any payment for those items at the same time.

Janice is also the mother of a daughter named Kanema, as per Hollywood Life. She has been in touch with everyone through Instagram, where she has accumulated more than 99,000 followers, as of this writing. Janice has been a chef, and she even shares various posts of the food items prepared by her through another handle, titled @mamakingstonkitchen.

Sean Kingston and his mother were originally convicted in March this year. While the court gave its verdict for Janice last month, she requested the court to reconsider their verdict for her son, claiming that Sean was reportedly used in the entire matter.



According to the Associated Press, Sean was taken inside the court in handcuffs, and he was spotted in a black and white outfit. Kingston also apologized by saying that he has learned a lot from everything that happened. The judge ordered that Kingston should be taken into custody without delay, even though Sean’s lawyer requested a separate date on which he would surrender.



Following the verdict, defense attorney Zeljka Bozanic said that the fraud case was a result of Kingston being unaware of how to use the earnings and his full dependence on those who were working for him, along with his mother.

Sean Kingston’s mother was sentenced in the fraud case last month

Back in March this year, Sean and Janice appeared for a trial, where they were found guilty on charges related to fraud. The trial was held for four days, and no one testified in the case, including Sean, as per People magazine.

Following the trial, Sean Kingston was put on house arrest, and Janice Turner was taken into custody. Sean was ordered to post a written agreement for a property valued at $500,000 and $200,000 in cash. Sean and Janice allegedly managed to defraud a company installing televisions, several jewelers, and a car dealership.

As mentioned, Janice was sentenced to five years on July 23, 2025, and probation for three years, as per CBS News. However, Kingston’s sentencing date was finalized as August 28, 2025.

Janice and Sean were originally taken into custody in May last year, following a raid at the latter’s residence in South Florida. The raid was a part of an investigation that started in Dania Beach, as stated by People magazine.

Apart from that, Kingston was also sued by a company called Ver Ver Entertainment a month before the raid. The lawsuit claimed that Sean reportedly purchased some items from them and did not pay for them. The company had previously filed a lawsuit against Sean Kingston in 2022 for acquiring watches worth almost $1 million.

Also known as Kisean Paul Anderson, Sean’s last major project was Road to Deliverance, which came out around four years ago. Apart from that, he has released three more albums since 2007.