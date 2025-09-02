Who is replacing Laurent Freixe at Nestle? Company dismisses former CEO over undisclosed relationship with subordinate

The Nestle food company (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)

Laurent Freixe was fired from his position on Monday (September 1, 2025) after an investigation led by Nestle's Chairman, Paul Bulcke, and its Lead Independent Director, Pablo Isla, found the 63-year-old in a "undisclosed romantic relationship" with a direct subordinate.

According to The New York Post's September 1, 2025, report, Laurent Freixe joined Nestle in 1986. Freixe became the CEO in September 2024, following the dismissal of Mark Schneider, the previous CEO.

Nestle announced that Philipp Navratil would replace Freixe as CEO in a press release on September 1, 2025. He joined the company in 2001 and worked in Nestle Honduras and Mexico.

Navratil worked in the Coffee Strategic Business Unit, focusing on the Nescafé and Starbucks coffee brands.

Philipp Navratil joined the Nespresso unit in July 2024, and through his performance, he was appointed to the Nestlé Executive Board in January 2025.

Laurent Freixe was dismissed immediately after the investigation. He was not offered an exit package either.

.The company's Chairman, Paul Bulcke, stated that dismissing Laurent Freixe was "necessary" as their "values and governance" are the foundations of Nestlé.

"This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service," the Chairman stated.

What did Paul Bulcke say about the new Nestle CEO?

The Chairman praised Philipp Navratil, saying that his track record has made him a recognizable figure. Bulcke also noted Navratil's "dynamic presence" and ability to "inspire" and "lead" teams with inclusion.

"Philipp is recognized for his impressive track record of achieving results in challenging environments. Renowned for his dynamic presence, he inspires teams and leads with a collaborative, inclusive management style. The Board is confident that he will drive our growth plans forward and accelerate efficiency efforts," Bulcke stated.

Philipp Navratil stated in the press release that he was honored to become the CEO of the company and looked forward to working closely with its leadership and board members.

"I am honored by the trust the Board has placed in me, and it is a privilege to take on the responsibility of leading Nestlé into the future. I fully embrace the company's strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestle's performance," the new CEO stated.

More details on Laurent Freixe

According to The Mint's September 2, 2025, report, Laurent Freixe initially worked in the marketing and sales division of the Swiss food company.

In 2003, he became the CEO of Nestlé Hungary, and four years later, Freixe became the CEO of its Iberian region.

Throughout the years, Laurent Freixe served as the Executive Vice President and CEO of various divisions, including Zone Europe, Zone Americas, and Zone Latin America.

In August 2024, several sources reported that Mark Schneider stepped down from his position as Nestlé CEO due to weak sales. Freixe replaced Schneider the next month.

Laurent Freixe has not released any statement regarding his sudden dismissal or the "undisclosed romantic relationship."

The identity of the direct subordinate is kept concealed. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Nestle.