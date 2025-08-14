Who is Lorna Raver? Everything to know as The Young and the Restless alum passed away at 81

Lorna Raver played Rebecca Kaplan on The Young and the Restless (Custom cover edited by PrimeTimer, original image via Instagram/ @youngandrestlesscbs)

Lorna Raver, best known for her roles in The Young and the Restless and Drag Me to Hell, died on May 12, 2025, at the age of 81. News of her passing became public through the Summer 2025 issue of SAG-AFTRA magazine’s In Memoriam section, which did not disclose a cause of death.

Born October 9, 1943, in York, Pennsylvania, Raver built a versatile career across theater, television, film, and audiobooks. She began her career on stage at the Hedgerow Theater, performed in off-Broadway productions, and later appeared in Chicago and Los Angeles theaters.

On television, she held over 50 credits, including a recurring role as Rebecca Kaplan on The Young and the Restless (2006–2007) and guest spots on The Practice, Grey’s Anatomy, and CSI.

Lorna Raver’s death and how the news emerged

Lorna Raver passed away on May 12, 2025, at the age of 81. Her death was not made public until several months later, when her name appeared in the In Memoriam section of SAG-AFTRA’s Summer 2025 issue, a posthumous tribute alongside notable peers, including Anne Burrell, Wink Martindale, George Wendt, and Brian Wilson. The announcement offered no details regarding the cause of death, and Raver’s representatives have not issued a statement at the time.

On August 13, 2025, Entertainment Weekly confirmed the passing through a statement from Raver’s former agent, Michael Greene, who remembered her as “a beautiful lady” and remarked that her role in Drag Me to Hell had represented “the height of her career”. While Raver’s final on-screen appearance was in Rushlights (2013), her retirement followed a storied career spanning theater, television, film, and audiobook narration.

In an interview with Matt J. Horn on July 3, 2011, Raver talked about her aspiration for pursuing acting:

"I can’t say exactly why I wanted to become an actor – the yen was just always there. It was only after I became an actor that I learned what I love about it: I love the chance to live multiple lives and I’m stimulated by the work of developing the discipline, skill and openness one needs in order to inhabit those other lives."

Lorna Raver's legacy on The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless, Lorna Raver portrayed Rebecca Kaplan, the long-lost mother of Brad Carlton. The role was first played by Millie Perkins in July 2006 before Raver took over in September that year. Rebecca’s backstory was steeped in tragedy and survival.

A widow, she had been held captive in a N*zi concentration camp during World War II, where she had been forced to catalog plundered art for a commandant and his troops. Following the war, she testified against the commandant, who was subsequently executed, and she helped to return stolen art to its owners.

Her life was again destroyed when she and her son, George (now called Brad), came home to discover her husband, daughter, and sister brutally murdered by men who were looking for information on stolen artwork.

In 2006, a background check on Brad alerted her old enemies to their survival. This forced Brad to bring Rebecca out of hiding, leading to a deadly confrontation with Oscar Volkmann, the son of the commandant who once held her captive. Brad killed Volkmann and his accomplice while rescuing Sharon Newman.

Back in Genoa City, Rebecca confided her past to Victor Newman to avoid unwanted suspicion. With help from Victor, Brad, and Victoria Newman, she worked to locate the Grudgeon Reliquary, hoping to finally lay her past to rest and protect her family, which included grandchildren Abby and Colleen Carlton.

