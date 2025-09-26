Who is Daddy Long Neck and why is he trending? Real name and all about the viral star as death reports swirl online

TikToker Daddy Long Neck (Photo: Instagram/@longneckk)

Internet Personality Daddy Long Neck is trending on social media after reports of his alleged death surfaced online. The influencer, whose real name is David Samuelson Jr., gained fame in 2018 after his dancing videos went viral.

Known for his long neck and slender figure, Samuelson has Marfan syndrome, which is the cause behind his appearance. The media outlet Bizzlink reported the news of his alleged passing.

It is worth noting that there are no records of Daddy Long Neck's death. The claim remains unverified and unconfirmed, as it originated from online rumors.

David Samuelson has nearly 5 million followers on TikTok, over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and more than 40,000 subscribers on YouTube. He is known for his viral phrases, "Respek the Neck" and "Litty Like A Titty."

The 26-year-old internet personality has also released music and collaborated with artists such as Gucci Berry, Wide Neck, and Supreme Patty. He appeared on Comedy Central's Tosh. 0 segment.

Daddy Long Neck was interviewed by Michael McCrudden

Actor and television host Michael McCrudden interviewed David Samuelson on the Before They Were Famous YouTube channel in 2018. Discussing his life before the internet fame, David said that he grew up in the small city of Flint in Michigan.

He told the host that in the small town, struggling gangsters roamed around trying to make ends meet. Speaking of his skinny body, the internet personality said that as a kid, he had to wear a feeding tube for four to five years.

Doctors could not determine why he was not growing despite eating a sufficient amount of food, and as an adult, he had to consume a large quantity of food to feel energized.

Then he told Michael McCrudden that he had visited every specialist in Michigan, and they could not figure out his condition. They supposedly said to him that he was the healthiest kid they had seen. David Samuelson said that the rumors of him being anorexic did not bother him as he has a "strong mind."

Daddy Long Neck has a son, David Alfredo Samuelson Lopez, with his former girlfriend. This month, on his 26th birthday, he uploaded pictures with his son.

In 2022, his then 9-month-old son was hospitalized. TMZ reported that the child was with his mother and her new boyfriend. The boyfriend allegedly beat him up, causing the baby to get skull fractures and brain bleeding.

The influencer was informed after his son was admitted to the Los Angeles hospital. The news outlet reported that the accused was arrested and booked for child abuse.

Daddy Long Neck gave updates on his son's condition on his Instagram stories. He told his followers that the baby was off life support and could breathe and look at him.

"My son can open his eyes a lil more... He looked at me," he said.

Daddy Long Neck currently regularly makes videos with multiple content creators. His last video with influencer Marie Temara was uploaded on September 24, 2025.