Who is Brandon Blackstock’s daughter? All about Savannah as she breaks the silence on her father’s death

Who is Brandon Blackstock’s daughter? All about Savannah as she breaks silence on father’s death

Brandon Blackstock's daughter, Savannah Blackstock Lee, has opened up for the first time since her father's untimely passing. The 23-year-old wrote a warm tribute to her father on Instagram on Tuesday, August 19.

Brandon Blackstock passed away on August 7 at 48 after battling melanoma. Brandon was the father of Savannah and her young brother, Seth, who is 18 years old, from his wife, Melissa Ashworth. He had two more kids, River, who is 11, and Remington, who is 9, with his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson.

The pain felt deeper when she shared that she was pregnant just a month before Brandon's untimely passing.

Savannah Chrisley honors late father with emotional Instagram tribute filled with memories and faith

Savannah Chrisley wrote a deep emotional tribute to her late father on Instagram on Tuesday night, sharing heartfelt memories and reflections on their bond. She shared a heartfelt collection of photos with her father. These pictures reflect the memories from her wedding, and sweet times with him and her little boy, Lake.

In her note, she called him her greatest supporter, best pal, and a guide in everyday life. In her words:

"My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true. No matter how high or how far, he made a way. Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day. Over the past 6 months my dad gifted me a new avenue of our relationship, and that was a relationship centered in Jesus."

Savannah also revealed how, in the past six months, their tie grew strong due to their shared belief in God. She pointed out that her dad's faith had grown deeper in that time. She said:

"He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago he sought the Lord. He was hungry for the word and we did it together. He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior."

She expressed gratitude for the spiritual reassurance he left her with, finding solace in the belief that he is now in Heaven. At the end of her note, Savannah named him her "favorite Cowboy," telling how she lost a part of her heart yet found hope to see him again forever. Savannah ended the tribute with a heartfelt note:

"I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel. I’m so thankful for the time I did have and I can’t wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind."

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!