Who did Floyd Roger Myers Jr. play in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Career explored as former child star passes away at 42

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. made his television debut with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Image via Getty)

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., 42, died on October 29, 2025. Once a popular child actor, he died from a heart attack during the morning hours at his Maryland-based residence, as revealed by his mother, Renee Trice, while speaking to TMZ.

Among the roles he portrayed, Floyd’s face became well-known to viewers after his appearance in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Myers was featured in an episode of the show and appeared as young Will Smith.

The episode aired in 1992. It eventually helped Myers to grab more characters until he took a break eight years later, as stated by The Daily Mail.

While confirming the news to TMZ, Renee revealed that she had a conversation with her son the previous night. Furthermore, she opened up about the other health issues of Myers, saying that he had three more heart attacks in the past. As of this writing, the funeral details have not been disclosed.

On the other hand, netizens expressed their grief on social media at the same time. Myers’ close friends recalled his work over the years, including the lasting impression he made with his television debut. Apart from that, people even referred to his contributions to other projects, including certain commercials and some other TV shows.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. shifted his focus to other fields: Career and other details explained







Floyd Roger Myers Jr. continued to be in touch with the general public through social media. As mentioned, his successful journey started more than 30 years ago. The successful entry into the small screen helped him to grab another role in The Jacksons: An American Dream.

The IMDb bio of Myers lists another show titled Young Americans in his credits. He portrayed a student in an episode. This even marked his final appearance as an actor.

Myers launched a community called "The Fellaship Mens Group." He expanded its presence to social media with a separate Instagram page, which explains that the group aims to empower men to “lead, heal & thrive.” Myers additionally kept in touch with his personal account on the same platform, where he has accumulated thousands of followers.

Apart from this group, he was the co-owner of Dr. Duct, LLC, which offers premium cleaning services for air ducts and dryer vents. However, there are no details available on when he launched the company.

Fellaship even paid tribute to Floyd Roger Myers Jr., saying that they aim to continue fulfilling the duties taken by the group as part of honoring him. Moreover, Myers also had a family with children, whose identities remain unknown for now. Other details related to his early life and educational background are currently awaited.