Who are Na Drua? GoFundMe raises more than $5,000 as one half of beloved Fiji music duo, Semi Qoro passes away

Semi Qoro (Instagram/@oceanian_hit)

Na Drua member Semi Qoro passed away on Saturday (August 30, 2025). The musician's family has not shared the cause of death and other details.

The music duo consisted of twin brothers Semi and Jonah Qoro. They grew up in Hawaii and the Fiji Islands. Na Drua means 'twins' in the Fijian language. The Qoro brothers attended Kaimuki High School and moved to Utah for higher studies.

According to their website, Na Drua focused on representing their culture with their music. The duo created songs in a variety of genres, including folk, rock, rap, jazz, reggae, country, and traditional Latin and Polynesian rhythms.

Their last release, Ranadi Ni Utoqu, was released in January 2025. The duo was scheduled to perform at the Fiji Forever: A Hui Hou Tribute Honolulu At-a-Glance event on September 13, 2025.

A GoFundMe was organized to support Semi Qoro's family. The organizer of the fundraiser shared in the description that the "overwhelming" support the artist's family received led them to create a GoFundMe page.

So far, $5,700 has been raised out of $30,000 goal. The donated money would go towards the Qoro family's needs.

"After an electrifying performance on Saturday night our beloved brother with a big voice and even bigger heart was called home. We, as family, wanted to create this GoFundMe because there has been an overwhelming outpour of love and support shown towards Nia and her children in their time of need. Any amount donated will contribute to their family's immediate and future needs," the description reads.

Tributes pour in as Na Drua member Semi Qoro passed away

Na Drua fans shared their condolences with Semi Qoro and his family. Some recalled seeing him perform recently. Calling Semi Qoro a legend, the band's supporters thanked him for his music.

"Rest In Peace, thank you for the beautiful music," one Na Drua fan wrote.

"Brother Semi…. I am literally at a complete loss of words. Like WE JUST saw you the other night. We love you and will miss you broski! Rest easy … we will forever keep your legacy alive… and keeping Nia and the Kids in our thoughts and prayers. This one hurt," another follower added.

"Damn bro another legend. Rest In Eternal Peace Semi," another fan wrote.

The band's fans continued to share their thoughts on Semi Qoro's sudden passing.

"My heartfelt condolences to his ohana. Live Forever Semi," one netizen wrote.

"Life truly is so short & I AM Sad to hear you've passed on, brother Semi @na.drua... Condolences, Love & Prayers to beautiful NiaQoro & the kids. I will never forget this opportunity to hear you perform for the last time at Dunked, one last time to get our chopping up sesh in abt music & being greeted with your huge Fijian Hugs & Aloha Spirit," one fan stated.

"Noo, not another Pasifika icon, was just listening to their songs the other week..Rest in Heavenly Peace Semi," another fan wrote.

The Na Drua member is survived by his wife, Nia Qoro, their children, and his twin brother, Jonah Qoro. Stay tuned for more updates.