Where to watch Escape Room 2? Streaming on Starz explained

Escape Room 2 © Starz

The suspenseful horror franchise Escape Room returns with a thrilling sequel, Escape Room 2: Tournament of Champions. Escape Room 2 continues the story of six people who have to get through a series of dangerous escape rooms alive. You can now stream the movie on Starz, where you can choose from different subscription plans that don't show ads. This movie is great if you like scary movies, puzzles, and plot twists you didn't see coming.

Taylor Russell and Logan Miller are in Escape Room 2, and Indya Moore is one of the new actors. This follow-up to the first movie seems to come up with even more dangerous escape rooms and tough survival challenges.

The synopsis of the movie reads,

"Six people unwillingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they've all played the game before."

Escape Room 2: Where to watch the movie?

Fans will need a Starz account to watch Escape Room 2. The service gives one choices by offering monthly and six-month plans, so you can use its library for as long as you want. The subscription for one month costs $9.99, and the plan for six months costs $46 (not counting any discounts). Starz can also be added as an extra to Amazon Prime Video, and there may be discounts on access all year long.

To join Starz, all you have to do is go to their website, pick a plan, and enter your payment information. If you pay for a subscription, you can stream Escape Room 2 and other enticing shows without seeing ads. Starz also has a special offer that ends soon and starts at $4.99 per month.

Plot of Escape Room 2

Escape Room 2: Tournament of Champions continues from the first film. Zoey Davis (Taylor Russell) and Ben Miller (Logan Miller) confront the Minos Corporation after surviving a deadly escape room. Their investigation takes them to Minos' New York headquarters, where things get worse. They are trapped in new escape rooms with four strangers who have survived previous games.

Together, the group must solve puzzles, avoid deadly traps, and discover their connection. As the game progresses, they discover disturbing facts about their pasts and Minos Corporation ties. Each room becomes more dangerous, with electrified train cars, a laser-secured bank vault, and quicksand-filled beaches.



Zoey discovers clues about Sonya, a previous player whose story ties into the game's twisted design, as the group moves from life-threatening room to life-threatening room. Zoey and her friends must navigate these rooms while fighting their fears and the manipulative organization in a race against time.

New characters and more elaborate escape rooms add tension and danger to the film's suspenseful, action-packed plot. Escape Room 2 tests players' physical and mental limits while trying to solve the escape room and controller mysteries.

Finally, Zoey and Ben must use everything they've learned to survive and reveal Minos. As usual, there's a twist at the end, setting up sequels.

Available to stream on Starz, one can sign up today to experience this intense horror movie.

