When is White Collar leaving Netflix? Everything you need to know

Netflix is preparing to remove Jeff Eastin’s White Collar from its library. The streaming platform- Netflix currently has many shows from HBO Max and Disney+, but soon it will lose several of them because the agreement to air their programs is ending soon.

What kept White Collar fans hooked on Netflix? It was Neal Caffrey’s charm and cons. But the countdown has now begun. Originally aired from 2009 to 2014 on USA Network. Now, this crime drama is leaving the platform on October 1, 2025.

The reason for its removal is not associated with viewership issues. Instead, its agreement is about to expire soon.

Originally, the show is owned by Disney, and in 2023, the two parties locked a deal where Netflix was officially given the license to add series from Fox, ABC, and FX.

This allowed Netflix viewers to watch popular shows like This Is Us, Reba, and How I Met Your Mother. Unfortunately, none of them were meant to stay forever.

White Collar temporarily arrived on Netflix in April 2024 and is wrapping up in October 2025. The show has completed its 18-month agreement. However, there is no announcement of the renewal of the license, and the show is now officially set to leave Netflix.

As White Collar exits Netflix, fans are wondering which platform it will call home next

Once White Collar takes an exit from Netflix on October 1, fans will be able to watch it on Hulu and Disney+. Since the show is non-exclusively licensed to Disney, it will continue to be available on these two platforms. It is expected that they will become White Collar’s long-term home.

Fans loved the partnership dynamics of Neal Caffery and Tim DeKay (Peter Burke), and enjoyed watching the duo as they hopped on to solve crime cases and catch tricky criminals in New York City. Neal, being a con artist and a thief, helps Tim by working with him as an FBI consultant and his informant.

Not just one show, Netflix is losing many of the other fan-favourite series, as deals for those projects are expiring soon.

Which other shows are exiting from Netflix apart from White Collar?

Here’s a list of shows from HBO and Disney, apart from White Collar, that are going to exit from Netflix.

List of HBO shows that are leaving Netflix soon:

Series name Netflix Release date Netflix removal date Insecure (Seasons 1–5) July 3, 2023 July 3, 2025 Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief July 5, 2023 July 5, 2025 Ballers (Seasons 1–5) August 16, 2023 August 15, 2025 Band of Brothers September 15, 2023 September 15, 2025 The Pacific September 15, 2023 September 15, 2025 Six Feet Under (Seasons 1–5) November 1, 2023 November 1, 2025 Sex and the City (Seasons 1–6) April 1, 2024 June 30, 2026

List of Disney shows that are leaving Netflix soon:

Series name Netflix release date Netflix removal date The Wonder Years January 1, 2024 July 1, 2025 This is Us January 8, 2024 July 8, 2025 My Wife & Kids February 5, 2024 August 5, 2025 The Resident March 4, 2024 September 4, 2025 White Collar April 1, 2024 October 1, 2025 Reba May 6, 2024 November 6, 2025 Archer May 13, 2024 November 13, 2025 How I Met Your Mother June 3, 2024 December 3, 2025 Lost July 1, 2024 January 1, 2026 Prison Break July 29, 2024 January 29, 2026 The Hughleys September 2, 2024 March 2, 2026 The Bernie Mac Show January 1, 2025 July 1, 2026 Home Improvement February 1, 2025 August 1, 2026

Apart from these shows, there are another 17 ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries that are leaving Netflix. Unlike the usual 18-month agreements, most of these were on 24-month contracts, with a few exceptions. Their names are listed below.

30 for 30: Nature Boy – February 5th, 2026

– February 5th, 2026 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo – February 2nd, 2026

– February 2nd, 2026 30 for 30: The Fab Five – March 17th, 2026

– March 17th, 2026 30 for 30: Survive and Advance – March 17th, 2026

– March 17th, 2026 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner – March 17th, 2026

– March 17th, 2026 30 for 30: O.J.: Made in America – April 12th, 2026

– April 12th, 2026 30 for 30: Broke – May 6th, 2026

– May 6th, 2026 30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies – December 2nd, 2026

– December 2nd, 2026 30 for 30: This Magic Moment – December 2nd, 2026

– December 2nd, 2026 30 for 30: Once Brothers – June 1st, 2026

– June 1st, 2026 30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius – June 3rd, 2026

– June 3rd, 2026 30 for 30: Lance – June 3rd, 2026

– June 3rd, 2026 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts – September 16th, 2026

– September 16th, 2026 30 for 30: This Was the XFL – December 2nd, 2026

– December 2nd, 2026 30 for 30: Sole Man – December 2nd, 2026

– December 2nd, 2026 30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks – December 2nd, 2026

– December 2nd, 2026 30 for 30: Bad Boys – December 2nd, 2026



