When is White Collar leaving Netflix? Everything you need to know

Netflix is preparing to remove Jeff Eastin’s White Collar from its library. The streaming platform- Netflix currently has many shows from HBO Max and Disney+, but soon it will lose several of them because the agreement to air their programs is ending soon.
What kept White Collar fans hooked on Netflix? It was Neal Caffrey’s charm and cons. But the countdown has now begun. Originally aired from 2009 to 2014 on USA Network. Now, this crime drama is leaving the platform on October 1, 2025.
The reason for its removal is not associated with viewership issues. Instead, its agreement is about to expire soon.
Originally, the show is owned by Disney, and in 2023, the two parties locked a deal where Netflix was officially given the license to add series from Fox, ABC, and FX.
This allowed Netflix viewers to watch popular shows like This Is Us, Reba, and How I Met Your Mother. Unfortunately, none of them were meant to stay forever.
White Collar temporarily arrived on Netflix in April 2024 and is wrapping up in October 2025. The show has completed its 18-month agreement. However, there is no announcement of the renewal of the license, and the show is now officially set to leave Netflix.
Once White Collar takes an exit from Netflix on October 1, fans will be able to watch it on Hulu and Disney+. Since the show is non-exclusively licensed to Disney, it will continue to be available on these two platforms. It is expected that they will become White Collar’s long-term home.
Fans loved the partnership dynamics of Neal Caffery and Tim DeKay (Peter Burke), and enjoyed watching the duo as they hopped on to solve crime cases and catch tricky criminals in New York City. Neal, being a con artist and a thief, helps Tim by working with him as an FBI consultant and his informant.
Not just one show, Netflix is losing many of the other fan-favourite series, as deals for those projects are expiring soon.
Here’s a list of shows from HBO and Disney, apart from White Collar, that are going to exit from Netflix.
List of HBO shows that are leaving Netflix soon:
|Series name
|Netflix Release date
|Netflix removal date
|Insecure (Seasons 1–5)
|July 3, 2023
|July 3, 2025
|Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief
|July 5, 2023
|July 5, 2025
|Ballers (Seasons 1–5)
|August 16, 2023
|August 15, 2025
|Band of Brothers
|September 15, 2023
|September 15, 2025
|The Pacific
|September 15, 2023
|September 15, 2025
|Six Feet Under (Seasons 1–5)
|November 1, 2023
|November 1, 2025
|Sex and the City (Seasons 1–6)
|April 1, 2024
|June 30, 2026
List of Disney shows that are leaving Netflix soon:
|Series name
|Netflix release date
|Netflix removal date
|The Wonder Years
|January 1, 2024
|July 1, 2025
|This is Us
|January 8, 2024
|July 8, 2025
|My Wife & Kids
|February 5, 2024
|August 5, 2025
|The Resident
|March 4, 2024
|September 4, 2025
|White Collar
|April 1, 2024
|October 1, 2025
|Reba
|May 6, 2024
|November 6, 2025
|Archer
|May 13, 2024
|November 13, 2025
|How I Met Your Mother
|June 3, 2024
|December 3, 2025
|Lost
|July 1, 2024
|January 1, 2026
|Prison Break
|July 29, 2024
|January 29, 2026
|The Hughleys
|September 2, 2024
|March 2, 2026
|The Bernie Mac Show
|January 1, 2025
|July 1, 2026
|Home Improvement
|February 1, 2025
|August 1, 2026
Apart from these shows, there are another 17 ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries that are leaving Netflix. Unlike the usual 18-month agreements, most of these were on 24-month contracts, with a few exceptions. Their names are listed below.
