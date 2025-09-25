When is Ruel’s sophomore album ‘Kicking My Feet’ dropping? Pop star releases new single ‘Wild Guess’

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Ruel attends the 2023 ARIA Awards at Hordern Pavilion on November 15, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Kicking My Feet, Ruel’s second studio album, will drop on October 17, 2025. The Australian singer shared the news on August 22, 2025.

In his press statement, he revealed that the upcoming album was one of his most vulnerable projects:

“It’s been pretty daunting to offer up this level of honesty in my songwriting, but seeing the way it’s already connected so personally with fans has calmed my pre-album nerves in a huge way,”

He added that he wanted to push himself, “drop his guard”, and “say what I actually mean”:

“I knew I wanted to push myself on this new album, but it wasn’t until I had to finalize the track list that I realized I’d actually made over 200 songs. [I was] chasing ideas that felt more honest and real to me than ever. It pushed me to drop my guard and say what I actually mean.”

Alongside the album announcement, the singer dropped the track The Suburbs as the second single from the album. The latest single from the album is titled Wild Guess.

The song hit the airwaves on September 25, 2025.

More details on Ruel’s new single Wild Guess

Produced by Leroy Clampitt and Dan Wilson, Wild Guess is the third track from Ruel’s upcoming album, Kicking My Feet. In the song, Ruel admits that his relationship is not working out and expresses his desire to call it quits.

The chorus reads:

"But I'm taking a wild guess/ You're slipping away from me/ It's been a wild ride/ But I won't be your baby anymore/ Oh, out in the wild west/ You can keep what you take from me/ I wish you a nice life/ Now I won't be your baby anymore (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)"

The first track from Kicking My Feet, I Can Die Now, was released in July 2025 and co-written by pop heavyweights including Jkash, Ammo and Julian Bunetta.

In a press statement announcing the song’s release, the Sydney-based pop singer shared that he loved the juxtaposition between the song’s title, energy and theme.

He released the accompanying music video of the track on July 21, 2025, which promoted the idea of a fictional condition—ICDN — Intense Conditional Desire Neurosis.

