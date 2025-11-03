Type keyword(s) to search

When is AC/DC touring again? Legendary band's Power Up tour to continue through 2026 with new U.S., Canada, and Latin America shows

The Australian rock band announced its Power Up tour will begin in February 2026 and conclude in September of the same year
posted by Enoba Onuh
Monday 11/3/2025 at 9:33PM EST
  • INDIO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Stevie Young, Brian Johnson, Angus Young, and Cliff Williams of AC/DC perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 07, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)
    AC/DC is touring again and will return to Denver for the first time in a decade. The Australian rock band announced its Power Up tour will begin in February 2026 and conclude in September of the same year.
     

    Their Denver show is slated for July 2026. The band last played in Denver in February 2016. Before that, they played in Denver in the 1980s and 90s.

    The touring band will include lead guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney. 
     

    Their tour dates are as follows: 

    • Tue Feb 24     São Paulo, BR            Estádio do MorumBIS
    • Wed Mar 11    Santiago, CL               Parque Estadio Nacional
    • Mon Mar 23     Buenos Aires, AR       Estadio River Plate
    • Tue Apr 7        Mexico City, MX          Estadio GNP Seguros
    • Sat Jul 11        Charlotte, NC              Bank of America Stadium
    • Wed Jul 15      Columbus, OH            Ohio Stadium
    • Sun Jul 19       Madison, WI                Camp Randall Stadium
    • Fri Jul 24         San Antonio, TX          Alamodome
    • Tue Jul 28       Denver, CO*               Empower Field at Mile High
    • Sat Aug 01      Las Vegas, NV*          Allegiant Stadium
    • Wed Aug 05    San Francisco, CA     Levi’s Stadium
    • Sun Aug 09     Edmonton, AB             Commonwealth Stadium
    • Thu Aug 13     Vancouver, BC           BC Place
    • Thu Aug 27     Atlanta, GA                 Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    • Mon Aug 31    Houston, TX                NRG Stadium
    • Fri Sep 04       South Bend, IN           Notre Dame Stadium
    • Tue Sep 08     St. Louis, MO              The Dome at America’s Center
    • Sat Sep 12      Montreal, QC              Parc Jean-Drapeau
    • Wed Sep 16    Toronto, ON                Rogers Stadium
    • Fri Sep 25       East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium
    • Tue Sep 29     Philadelphia, PA*        Lincoln Financial Field  

    More details on the AC/DC band as they schedule Power Up tour for 2026 

    Tickets for the tour will go on sale on November 7, 2025. AC/DC is one of the most popular bands ever, with over 180 million albums sold worldwide.

    Their Back in Black album has sold millions of copies, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

    The band’s songs are timeless classics played on radio stations worldwide and featured in films and television shows.

    Their 2026 tour, which goes through Europe and Australia, will see them headline the Empower Field for the first time.
     

    They have played at other large venues, including the Ball Arena and the McNichols Sports Arena. The New York-based rock band Pretty Reckless will open for AC/DC.

