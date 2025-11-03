When is AC/DC touring again? Legendary band's Power Up tour to continue through 2026 with new U.S., Canada, and Latin America shows

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Stevie Young, Brian Johnson, Angus Young, and Cliff Williams of AC/DC perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 07, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

AC/DC is touring again and will return to Denver for the first time in a decade. The Australian rock band announced its Power Up tour will begin in February 2026 and conclude in September of the same year.



Their Denver show is slated for July 2026. The band last played in Denver in February 2016. Before that, they played in Denver in the 1980s and 90s.

The touring band will include lead guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney.



Their tour dates are as follows:

Tue Feb 24 São Paulo, BR Estádio do MorumBIS

Wed Mar 11 Santiago, CL Parque Estadio Nacional

Mon Mar 23 Buenos Aires, AR Estadio River Plate

Tue Apr 7 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat Jul 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Wed Jul 15 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Sun Jul 19 Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium

Fri Jul 24 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Tue Jul 28 Denver, CO* Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Aug 01 Las Vegas, NV* Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 05 San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium

Sun Aug 09 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium

Thu Aug 13 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Thu Aug 27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mon Aug 31 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Fri Sep 04 South Bend, IN Notre Dame Stadium

Tue Sep 08 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

Sat Sep 12 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau

Wed Sep 16 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium

Fri Sep 25 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Tue Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA* Lincoln Financial Field

More details on the AC/DC band as they schedule Power Up tour for 2026

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on November 7, 2025. AC/DC is one of the most popular bands ever, with over 180 million albums sold worldwide.

Their Back in Black album has sold millions of copies, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.



The band’s songs are timeless classics played on radio stations worldwide and featured in films and television shows.

Their 2026 tour, which goes through Europe and Australia, will see them headline the Empower Field for the first time.



They have played at other large venues, including the Ball Arena and the McNichols Sports Arena. The New York-based rock band Pretty Reckless will open for AC/DC.

