What to expect in Chief of War Episode 6? Details explored

In Apple TV+'s Chief of War, the Hawaiian islands hang by a thread to order in a historical epic that is just as brutal as it is beautiful. Episode 6, titled "The Splintered Paddle," premieres August 29, 2025 on Apple TV+, and will likely further the tale of Ka’iana, a warrior chief, who is caught in the middle of a world full of disobedience and issues of war.

With Jason Momoa's raw power and emotion, and a story tied to Hawaiian culture, here is what to expect in this important chapter.

Ka’iana (Momoa) returns to Hawai'i with some ammo and some wisdom earned from his travels. But he does not return to what you would call a "welcome back" type environment.

In Episode 5, Ka'iana earned the trust of Kamehameha in the gruelling sledge competition but now must deal with the doubts of the council, and a little more from Moku (Moses Goods), who calls into question a potential treachery Ka'iana may have made in the past.

Episode 6 will likely not help Ka'iana reconcile Kamehameha's idea of peace for these islands versus his own battle-tested instincts. Will he sway the council or spark dissent?

Kamehameha vs. Keoua in Chief of War: What to expect in episode 6

The torching of Kohala's food stores by Keoua's men in Episode 5 creates the setup for a vicious confrontation. Keoua (Cliff Curtis), furious that Kamehameha (Kaina Makua) was made the War God, is ready to take his rebellion to the next level.

As the entitlement to the Hawaiian law of protection, Episode 6 will likely go into Kamehameha's head, the path of maintaining his ideals of peace, as Keoua becomes increasingly insistent on power. Viewers should expect political manoeuvring and visceral confrontations regarding the impending civil war on the islands.

There is also the personal stake of Ka'iana's wife, Kupuohi, having to figure out and reckon through a choice between Namake over her husband, Ka'iana.

This unresolved family complication tied with her unvoiced hopeful outcomes for peace offers a deeply human dimension of the conflict as it evolves into outright warfare.

Episode 6 may play with her regret and its impact on Ka'iana in deciding what paths they will follow as a family.

The befuddlement between love and duty will resonate profoundly with audiences.

The series’ mystical undertones, embodied by the seer Taula (Roimata Fox), hint at a prophecy foretelling a great king. Episode 6 may amplify this, with visions or omens pushing Ka’iana and Kamehameha toward their destinies.

The title “The Splintered Paddle” suggests themes of justice and protection, possibly challenging Kamehameha’s leadership as external threats, like European influence, loom larger.

Chief of War is remarkable in its authentic Hawaiian view, and it features an all-cast and dialogue in native Polynesian language (filmed partially in New Zealand). Episode 6 is sure to find the power to be visceral action while deeply cultural.

If you are a fan of big epics like Shōgun, you need to watch this. It holds a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, which tells you everything about good storytelling and visuals alone.

Where to watch Chief of War episode 6

Chief of War Episode 6 will be available on Apple TV+ and stream from 12:00 AM ET on August 29, 2025. Subscriptions cost $9.99/month and offer a seven-day free trial for new users.

Stay tuned for more such updates.




