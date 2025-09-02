What time does Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 drop on Netflix? Release timings for all regions explored

Nevermore Academy is opening its doors again. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2025. After ending its first part on a major cliffhanger, fans are still wondering who pushed Wednesday Addams from the window of Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. Was it Tyler who was turned into the monster, or was it someone else?

It is also a speculation that the woman Wednesday was rescuing from Willow Hill was her aunt Ophelia, who was once kept at Willow Hill.

With many new faces joining in the second part, fans can expect new dark mysteries, too. Additionally, Lady Gaga’s arrival has fans excited as well. She is set to be seen as a teacher in Nevermore Academy, taking up the role of Rosaline Rootwood.

In the chaos of the finale, Thornhill met her end at Tyler’s hands, as his rage was fueled by the belief that she was the reason he remained trapped in Willow Hill. With a crow keeping a close eye on Wednesday’s actions, she uncovers the truth without the help of the Goody’s book.

The death of the outcasts was faked, and there’s a lot of conspiracy happening in the basement of Willow Hill.

She and Uncle Fester were on the task of finding out who Lois is at Willow Hill, and Agnes helped them get the blueprints of the hospital.

Fester enters the facility based on a psychic evaluation done by Sheriff Santiago and asks Fairbun to do his treatment. Towards the end, Slurp killed Dr. Fairburn.

Release date of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

The second part of Wednesday season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Netflix. It will have four episodes, and all the episodes will be out on the same day.

Here’s the release date across global time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) September 3, 2025 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) September 3, 2025 3:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) September 3, 2025 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET) September 3, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) September 3, 2025 3:00 PM Singapore (SGT) September 3, 2025 3:00 PM Japan (JST) September 3, 2025 4:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 3, 2025 5:00 PM

Episode count of Wednesday season 2 part 2

In total, the episode count of Wednesday season 2 is eight episodes. The first four episodes were included in the first half, which aired on August 6, 2025.

The second and final batch is all set to wrap the season with another 4 episodes coming soon. The second season will conclude with its release tomorrow.

Episode guide of the second part of Wednesday season 2

Episode 5: “Hyde and Woe Seek”

Episode 6: “Woe Thyself”

Episode 7: “Woe Me The Money”

Episode 8: “This Means Woe”

Judi was revealed to be the Avian killer, who was taking the powers of the outcasts to make normies powerful, while Tyler lurked in the shadows as a Hyde.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s recovery sets the stage for the plot to move forward from here in the second part.