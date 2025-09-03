Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Premiere Recap: Who is patient 1938?

Wednesday Season 2 via official trailer

The Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 premiere, “Hyde and Woe Seek,” unveils Patient 1938 as Francoise, Tyler’s mother, a powerful female Hyde. As of September 3, 2025, fans can tune into the show on Netflix streaming, which will take us back into the spooky gothic secrets of Nevermore Academy in all her fierce and witty force, as acted by Jenna Ortega.

The episode takes place in a colorful Día de los Muertos ceremony, filled with shocks, and one returning fan-favorite character, along with fresh nuggets leading into a nasty conspiracy lurking behind the scenes.

Wednesday starts Episode 5 in a coma, battered from Tyler Galpin’s Hyde attack in the Part 1 finale. She’s roused by Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie), her new spirit guide and distant Addams cousin.

“You’re not done yet,” Weems insists, urging Wednesday to tackle the fallout from Willow Hill’s patient uprising. Judi Stonehearst, the mastermind behind the Long-term Outcast Integration Study (LOIS), blackmails Wednesday into silence after erasing evidence of her experiments. A chilling note saying “You + Enid = Die Tonight” along with dead flowers from Tyler - warns Wednesday of danger to Enid (Emma Myers), pushing her to act despite her dormant psychic powers.

At Nevermore, the Day of the Dead festivities buzz with skeleton-clad students, but danger looms. Wednesday spots Tyler, disguised as an orderly, but he vanishes. Her determination to protect Enid clashes with her secrecy, straining their friendship as Enid storms off to rally her werewolf pack.

The identity of Patient 1938 revealed in episode 5 of Wednesday season 2

The mystery of Patient 1938 drives the episode’s tension. Professor Capri reveals that male Hydes wither without a master, but female Hydes are stronger. Wednesday, ever defiant, plots to become Tyler’s master to save Enid. “I can control him,” she declares, brushing off Weems’ warnings about her hubris. Enid, unaware of the threat, reunites the Nightshades - Ajax, Bianca, and Kent - to hunt Tyler. Wednesday hijacks their plan, setting a trap in the cemetery.

As Tyler prepares to act, Hyde abruptly intervenes -revealing herself as Francoise played by Frances O’Connor, Patient 1938, and, notably, Tyler’s mother. She previously approached Morticia to negotiate an agreement: she would manage Tyler’s actions and exit Jericho. This unexpected reunion disrupts Wednesday’s plan, leaving Francoise’s commitment to Morticia unresolved for now. This development shifts Tyler’s narrative, pointing to more intricate family dynamics and potential future challenges.

Slurp’s transformation and Gomez’s secret

Slurp, the brain-eating zombie, evolves into a pivotal figure. Pugsley and Gomez locate him at Pilgrim World's Day of the Dead event, where Slurp, almost entirely human and capable of eloquent speech, begs him for, "You gave me a second chance."

Pugsley is actively helping Slurp escape from Gomez and is in shock; he clearly remembers seeing Slurp earlier when Gomez introduces himself as Isaac Night from Devon Park. These characters share a history; now Slurp's prior indiscretions mean he was working on behalf of Judi, but that gives the series the ultimate question for the last few episodes.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, created and Tim Burton directed the episodes in a certain way so that Wednesday becomes a comically morbid show with supernatural horror elements which made it an absolute fan-favorite. The cast Ortega, Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Joanna Lumley, are classic dark and gothic characters. Ultimately, with Judi's plans and Tyler's fate still unresolved, the last three episodes could have so many more twists.

Fans can watch all eight episodes of Wednesday Season 2 streaming on Netflix now.

Stay tuned for more such updates!