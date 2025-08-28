What time does Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 drop on HBO Max?

The hype surrounding Peacemaker season 2 is at an all-time high after the explosive premiere that dove headfirst into the DCU’s multiverse. John Cena’s Christopher Smith is back, guns blazing, but this time his journey is entangled with alternate realities, unresolved grief, and his ever-present struggle to be taken seriously as a superhero. The article further breaks down the release time details, provides a quick recap of the first episode, and offers a season-wide overview of what’s in store.

Release time details for Peacemaker season 2 episode 2

The DC superhero series Peacemaker season 2 episode 2, titled A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird, will be released on August 28, 2025, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET exclusively on HBO Max in the United States. The series will follow a weekly release schedule, giving fans time to digest each episode before diving into the next.

Here’s a breakdown of release times across different regions:

Region Release Time Release Date United States (Pacific Time) 6 pm August 28, 2025 United States (Eastern Time) 9 pm August 28, 2025 Brazil (Brazil Standard TIme) 10 pm August 28, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 2 am August 29, 2025 Central Europe (CET) 3 am August 29, 2025 Eastern Europe (EET) 4 am August 29, 2025 India (IST) 6:30 am August 29, 2025 Australia (ACST) 11 am August 29, 2025 New Zealand (NZST) 1 pm August 29, 2025

A quick recap of the first episode

The first episode of Peacemaker season 2 set the multiversal stage in a distinct manner. Chris Smith stumbled upon a Quantum Unfolding Chamber hidden in his house, which opened a gateway to an alternate reality. In this new universe, his father, Auggie Smith, is alive and also a celebrated superhero, while Chris’s brother, Keith, also thrives as part of a heroic trio.

But in a twist of fate, Chris encounters his alternate self and ultimately engages him in a brutal fight. Despite his conflicted feelings, Chris ended up fatally wounding his multiversal counterpart, which was apparently a shapeshifter, leaving him shaken and questioning his place as a hero in his world.

Meanwhile, Emilia Harcourt wrestled with personal rejection and a bloody bar fight, while A.R.G.U.S., now under the leadership of Rick Flag Sr., began tightening its surveillance on Peacemaker, as he looks to avenge his son’s death.

The premiere also introduced the Justice Gang into the storyline, a scene which serves as a soft-reboot for the DCU. The scene, which originally involved superheroes from the Snyderverse, was replaced by the likes of Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Superman, and Supergirl. By the end of the episode, the stakes were higher than ever, with Chris’s choices creating ripple effects across universes.

Everything we know so far about Peacemaker season 2

James Gunn serves as the writer of all eight episodes of Peacemaker season 2 and directs three of them, including the premiere. The series officially premiered on August 21, 2025, and it will follow a weekly roll-out of eight episodes on HBO Max. The cast is led by John Cena, who reprises his role as Christopher Smith.

The cast also includes Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos. A significant addition this season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., who emerges as the main antagonist with a vendetta against Peacemaker. Robert Patrick also reappears, though in an alternate heroic take on Auggie Smith, offering a fascinating twist on the character’s legacy.

Supporting players such as David Denman, Sol Rodríguez, Tim Meadows, and Michael Rooker add further layers to the ensemble.

Behind the scenes, Peacemaker season 2 is produced by DC Studios and represents one of the first true continuations of the new DC Universe after the release of Superman (2025). Critics have already praised the season for its sharper writing, more ambitious scope, and John Cena’s performance, which continues to balance absurd comedy with surprising emotional depth.