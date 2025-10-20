What time does Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Only Murders in the Building (via IG/@onlymurdershulu)

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building is an intriguing mystery comedy series that merges sharp wit, emotional moments and crime puzzles. The series takes place in the fictional Arconia, a luxury Upper West Side apartment building in New York City, and focuses on Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, a retired actor. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a theatrical director and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, a young artist. The trio runs a true crime podcast to solve murders in their New York apartment building, known as the Arconia.

Episode 9 titled "LESTR" airs October 21 2025 at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET on Hulu and Disney + with a runtime of approximately 40 minutes. The fifth season, spanning 10 episodes, launched with a triple premiere on September 9, 2025, on Hulu. New episodes release every Tuesday until October 28.

The season investigates the suspicious death of doorman Lester and the disappearance of Nicky Caccimelio, husband of Sofia Caccimelio. Guest stars include Christoph Waltz as Bash, Renée Zellweger as Camila White, Jermaine Fowler as Randall, Bobby Cannavale, Logan Lerman, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Keegan-Michael Key. Paul Rudd voices the robotic doorman.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9: Global release schedule

Region / Time Zone Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time, PT) October 21, 2025 12:00 a.m. USA (Eastern Time, ET) October 21, 2025 3:00 a.m. Brazil (BRT) October 21, 2025 4:00 a.m. UK (BST) October 21, 2025 8:00 a.m. Central Europe (CET) October 21, 2025 9:00 a.m. India (IST) October 21, 2025 12:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) October 21, 2025 9:00 a.m. Philippines (PHT) October 21, 2025 3:00 p.m. Australia (ACDT) October 21, 2025 4:30 p.m. New Zealand (NZST) October 21, 2025 6:00 p.m.

Only Murders in the Building season 5: What we have seen and what to expect in episode 9

In Episode 8 "Cuckoo Chicks," we saw Mabel join a ladies’ night at the Arconia’s Velvet Room, bonding with Loretta over drinks and digging for clues. Loretta revealed surprising psychic abilities, channelling Nicky Caccimelio’s spirit to uncover details about Camila White’s emotional connection to him. The group stumbled upon a bloody elevator crank in Nicky’s office, a potential murder weapon tied to Lester’s death. This discovery raised chilling questions about the Arconia’s secrets.

Meanwhile, Charles and Oliver, in a comedic misstep, ended up in couples therapy while trying to block a billionaire’s plan to sell the Arconia. Camila outsmarted them, buying a majority stake to turn the building into a casino. Later security footage showed Randall, the new doorman, removing the crank from Nicky’s office on the night of Lester’s murder, making him a prime suspect. The episode balanced humour, mystery and emotional weight, leaving fans eager for answers.

Episode 9 "LESTR" pivots to the perspective of the Arconia’s robot doorman L.E.S.T.R., whose cameras may hold critical evidence. A final party at the Arconia sets the stage with residents on edge as they realise a killer is still among them. Charles, Oliver and Mabel confront Randall about the bloody crank and his potential role in Lester’s murder. The episode promises a major betrayal from a close ally, possibly someone within the trio’s inner circle, threatening to fracture their trust.

New clues will link Lester’s death to Nicky’s disappearance, blending supernatural threads via Loretta’s visions and hard evidence. This episode builds momentum for the season finale, teasing resolutions to the Arconia’s darkest mysteries.

Key plot points to watch for in Episode 9:

Randall’s Confrontation: The trio grills Randall, whose evasive behaviour and connection to the crank suggest deeper involvement. A trusted figure’s secret could upend the investigation, testing loyalties and shifting alliances.

L.E.S.T.R.’s Role: The robot doorman’s footage may expose unseen events, offering a fresh angle on the murders.

Nicky and Lester Connection: Expect new evidence tying the two cases, possibly implicating a resident or an external player like Camila.

