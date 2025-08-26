What time does Alien: Earth Episode 4 drop on FX? Details explored

The latest addition to the Alien Franchise, Alien: Earth, premiered on August 12, 2025, on FX and Hulu. The first three episodes have already sparked a storm of excitement, unveiling gripping new twists as terminally ill children who turned into hybrids, cyborgs, and synthetics, confront the aftermath of a space vessel, ‘Maginot,’ that crashed on Earth.

The upcoming episode 4, which is right around the corner, is set to release on August 26, 2025, on FX and Hulu at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT.

The previous episode of Alien: Earth saw Krish and Kavalier start their experiment on the specimens that were inside the spaceship. As the world is owned by five powerful corporations, among them the two - Prodigy and Weyland-Yutani face complications as the Maginot that crash-landed in Prodigy’s basement was associated with Yutani.

They assign tasks to the synthetic soldiers to get the extraterritorial specimens out of the ship and bring them to conduct a study. As the team carries out a risky experiment on Xenomorph tadpoles, it is also revealed that Wendy (the first hybrid) has some sort of connection with the Xenomorphs, which could lead to the opening of new risks and complications ahead in the upcoming episodes.

The synopsis of the show reads:

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

Alien: Earth episode 4 release time on FX

Episode 4, titled, ‘’Observation,’’ will be released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, on FX at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. It is also available to stream on Hulu.

For international viewers from the UK, Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and Japan, the series is available on Disney+.

The release window for Episode 4 across various regions is listed below.

Region Release Date Release Time United States (ET) August 26, 2025 8 pm United States (PT) August 26, 2025 5 pm United Kingdom (BST) August 27, 2025 1 am Australia (AEST) August 27, 2025 10 am Central Europe (CEST) August 27, 2025 2 am Japan (JST) August 27, 2025 9 am

How many episodes are there in Alien: Earth?

In total, Alien: Earth will have eight episodes, and the first two episodes dropped on the premiere day. Later, it followed the weekly release schedule on every Tuesday and will continue till September 23, 2025.

Here’s a complete guide to the episodes of Alien: Earth

Episode number Title Release date 1 Neverland August 12, 2025 2 Mr. October August 12, 2025 3 Metamorphosis August 19, 2025 4 Observation August 26, 2025 5 Emergence September 2, 2025 6 The Fly September 9, 2025 7 In Space, No One September 16, 2025 8 The Real Monsters September 23, 2025

How to watch Alien: Earth on FX and Hulu? All about the subscription details

FX is a popular TV channel that shows entertainment and sports programs. You can also watch FX through Hulu’s regular subscription plans. New users can try it for free, but regular viewers need a paid plan to keep watching.

One can buy Hulu’s subscription with ads or without ads. With ads, the subscription cost for Hulu starts at $9.99/month or $ 99.99/year.

Hulu’s ad-free plan starts at $18.99 per month, giving full access to all FX shows to watch anytime. One can pick a plan that best suits their preference.