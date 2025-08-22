What is shrekking? Viral dating term explained

Shrekking also comes with a lot of problems (Image via Getty)

A dating trend known as shrekking has been creating headlines recently. Notably, the term has emerged as part of other words being used regarding dating in different situations, including 'banksying' and 'reverse catfishing'.

Shrekking is a word used when an individual is dating a person without getting attracted to them, as per USA Today. The feeling emerges as a part of the individual expecting better treatment from their partner.

While the term easily gets associated with the popular animated franchise, Shrek, it is linked to the character Princess Fiona, who decided to take a chance with Shrek, and her life changed.

Dating coach Amy Chan also shared her opinion about the term, saying that the behavior observed as part of shrekking has existed for a long time. She told USA Today:

“Plenty of people have put looks lower on the list or hoped attraction would grow over time, and that in itself isn’t a bad thing. Where it backfires is when someone assumes that just because they’re dating ‘down’ in looks, they’ll automatically be treated better.”

Chan additionally opened up on the reasons behind the use of similar terms, saying that anyone planning to date is also willing to connect with an individual who is experiencing something in their life.

Amy mentioned that the problems linked to dating have now become a part of everyday conversation that happens between people.

Relationship expert says that shrekking comes with a lot of problems

While the concept of shrekking is trending right now, relationship expert Emma Hathorn has addressed the problems that can emerge from the viral term used in dating.

Emma said that since shrekking should allow anyone to predict the treatment of the person they are willing to date, it is something that is not applicable in real life, as an individual’s appearance cannot confirm their character.

Hathorn also mentioned that shrekking can end any relationship, as it can convince anyone to date a different kind of person. Emma stated that although it is a good thing to do when someone decides to date a person who does not have the same kind of personality, it leads to more regret when the relationship ends.

“When two people are genuinely driven towards a similar goal and values, they can find an attraction in each other that surprises them and refutes the shallower factors like physical type and societal expectations”, Hathorn said.

In May 2025, another dating trend was grabbing a lot of attention, and it was called “cut them off theory.” The New York Post stated that as a part of the trend, people decided to split from their respective partners if their minor requirements were not being fulfilled.

As mentioned, two more trends are creating headlines, banksying and reverse catfishing. The former refers to an abrupt process where a person slowly starts to disappear by ending conversations in any way possible.

Reverse catfishing is completely different, where a person shares photos that have a lot of problems, like a double chin and bad lighting.