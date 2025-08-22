What is Sachia Vickery's net worth? Tennis star raking in thousands from OnlyFans

The American tennis player has turned to OnlyFans to help cover the steep costs of her career, adding thousands in new income to her overall net worth.

At 30 years old, American tennis player Sachia Vickery has increasingly relied on income from an unexpected source alongside her on-court efforts: OnlyFans. The platform, which she joined in early 2025, has become a crucial financial lifeline as she balances the mounting expenses of a professional tennis career that can easily exceed six figures annually.

In a candid conversation on social media, Vickery described her OnlyFans venture as “the easiest money” she’s ever made, with earnings in the first couple of days far outpacing what many full-time jobs offer.

Net worth of Sachia Vickery: Tennis earnings and thousands from OnlyFans

Sachia Vickery’s net worth reflects a combination of on-court achievements and off-court revenue streams. According to Surprise Sports, her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $2 million as of 2025, with career prize money exceeding $2 million earned over 14 years. That figure aligns with data from her official player profiles: her career prize money totals roughly US $2.1 million.

While these tennis earnings represent her historic income, they often fall short of covering the high cost of competition. Vickery has publicly noted that playing professionally can cost more than $100,000 a year in expenses like coaching, travel, accommodation and medical support. It was this gap that led her to launch an OnlyFans account in January 2025, a venture she’s described as more reliable and “life-changing” compared to traditional earnings.

Her content is intentionally suggestive rather than explicit; her team clarified there is no full nudity or s*xual acts performed, emphasizing her OnlyFans efforts should not be equated with conventional s*x work. The subscription fee sits at $12.99 per month, and Vickery has said her earnings in the first two days were overwhelming.

Beyond content, she has taken a bold stance toward dating, requiring a $1,000 deposit from men who want to date her. She frames this as a reaction to "male behaviour," calling it a “future investment” and sharing a screenshot of a CashApp transfer to make her point.

Taken together, Vickery’s net worth is no longer solely defined by her tennis achievements or prize money, but also by her OnlyFans income, which has quickly become a significant, if private, revenue source. She defends both the move and the money, stating she’s “very open-minded” and doesn’t care what others think.