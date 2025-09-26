What happened to William Shatner that led to emergency hospitalization?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: William Shatner attends 2025 FAN EXPO at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Multiple media outlets have reported that William Shatner had a medical emergency on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and he was rushed to the hospital.

The 94-year-old actor who played Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise reportedly had issues with his blood sugar while in his Los Angeles home and called emergency medical service workers who showed up in an LAFD ambulance.

The actor was taken to a local hospital, examined, and returned home. His Agent, Harry Gold, revealed these details to TMZ.



Shatner took to X on September 26, 2025, to reassure fans that he was perfectly fine and that “rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.” He added:

“I overindulged. I thank you all for caring, but I'm perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don't trust tabloids or Al!”

According to a TMZ report, sources close to the actor have stated that he is “doing good” and “resting comfortably.” The outlet added that an LAFD ambulance was sent outside his home as a precaution.

More details on William Shatner’s career journey and health battles

Shatner, who hails from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is popular for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Strek. He has also scored lead roles in hit films like Boston Legal, T.J. Hooker and The Practice.

He ventured into Hollywood in 1951 and has worked as an actor, author, director, screenwriter, producer and singer.

He starred in the 2000 movie Miss Congeniality and reprised his role in 2004 in the sequel Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

Shatner has been open about his health struggles all through the years. In 2024, the actor shared that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 skin cancer and had received treatment.

He also suffers from permanent tinnitus caused by a 1967 incident on set. He had stood too close to a special effects explosion while filming Star Trek.

The actor also revealed to Healio that he noticed a lump under his right ear and visited his family doctor, who told him not to worry about it.

William Shatner’s recent film ventures include narrating the 2024 documentary William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill and reprising his role as Captain Kirk in the short film 765874: Unification.

He is a host and executive producer of the series The UnXplained. He is also working on a holiday drama series called Family Tree.

