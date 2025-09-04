What happened to Tyler at the end of Wednesday season 2 finale? Explained

Tyler Galpin (Image via X/@wednesdayaddams)

Wednesday season 2 finale aired on the streaming platform Netflix on September 3, 2025, along with the rest of Part 2 of the season. The events that unfolded were set up in Part 1, which was released on August 6, 2025. At the time, the midseason finale presented a startling turn of events concerning Tyler Galpin's (Hunter Doohan) presumed dead mother, Francoise Galpin (Frances O'Connor).

In Wednesday season 2, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) helps an enigmatic woman - who turns out to be Francoise - escape Willow Hill and discovers a covert scheme to experiment on Outcasts in order to give Normies their powers.

Francoise has once been Morticia Addams's companion and, like her son, is an Outcast who can change into a Hyde. Francoise and Tyler get back together, but she has a serious illness brought on by her frequent changes.

The latest season of Wednesday comprises eight episodes, each with a runtime of approximately an hour. The show is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Wednesday season 2 has been certified 84% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 75%.

What is Tyler's fate in Wednesday season 2 finale?

In Wednesday season 2 Part 2, Tyler’s journey takes center stage after the dramatic events of Part 1. Following the death of his master, Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci), Tyler escapes into the night, unstable and lost. He eventually reunites with his mother, Francoise, who keeps him both as a prisoner and an accomplice in her and Isaac’s dangerous experiments.

Francoise plans to remove Tyler’s Hyde powers, believing it is too late to save herself but not her son. During the chaos caused by the Addams family’s sabotage, Tyler is reunited with Wednesday, who chooses compassion over vengeance and frees him from his restraints.

In a powerful confrontation, Tyler faces his mother, who has transformed into her own Hyde form. The ensuing battle leads them to the top of Iago Tower, where an explosion causes them to fall.

Tyler survives by holding on to a ledge, but Francoise lets go and dies, leaving her son devastated. In the aftermath, Tyler feels more lost than ever, but Miss Capri (Billie Piper), Nevermore’s music teacher, offers him guidance. Since her father was also a Hyde, she connects Tyler with a support group to help him control his powers. The season ends with Tyler and Miss Capri driving away, beginning a new chapter.

Original story of Thing in Wednesday season 2 finale

In Wednesday Season 2, one of the most iconic characters, Thing, finally gets an emotional and action-packed origin story. Throughout the season, the disembodied hand struggles with an identity crisis, feeling increasingly disconnected from the Addams family and curious about its mysterious past.

In the finale, the truth is revealed - Thing was originally the hand of Isaac, a former friend of the Addams family. Years ago, during one of Isaac’s experiments, Morticia sabotaged it, causing an accident that dismembered his hand. The surge of energy from the failed experiment brought the hand to life, transforming it into the Thing we know.

However, Isaac resurfaces, capturing Thing to reunite him with his body as part of his grand master plan. But when Isaac uses his creation to attack Wednesday, Thing rebels, asserting independence and loyalty.

In a dramatic twist, Thing kills Isaac by ripping out his clockwork heart, defeating the main antagonist and proving its individuality. Finally, Thing walks - or rather crawls - away, free from the shadows of Isaac’s control and proud of its newfound identity, symbolizing growth and belonging within the Addams family.

