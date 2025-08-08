What happened to the missing kids at the end of Weapons? Details explained

Julia Garner as Justine Gandy in Weapons. (Image via Youtube/@ Warner Bros.)

Weapons ends with a tense and unsettling resolution to the disappearance of 17 children in a small rural town. The plot follows Alex, the only child who has not vanished, living under the care of his aunt Gladys Lilly.

At first, Gladys appears to be an ill, harmless woman visiting from out of town. As the film progresses, her true nature comes into focus. She is a witch who uses dark rituals to manipulate children.

Gladys instructs Alex to collect personal items from each of his classmates, such as small toys, hair ties, and other keepsakes. These objects, combined with her own blood, allow her to cast a powerful spell. This magic forces the missing children to leave their homes at exactly 2:17 a.m. and walk in unison to her basement, where they are kept in a trance-like state.

In Weapons, Gladys also uses her influence to weaponize the children. When anyone tries to rescue them, the children lash out violently under her control. In speaking about balancing tone in tense scenes, as per an AP News report dated August 7, 2025, Josh Brolin said:

“You’re not playing for the laugh, otherwise you lose the laugh, noting that authenticity matters even in extreme situations. ”

How the missing children were freed in Weapons

Alex’s turning point comes when he learns the reversal of the spell is possible. The key lies in breaking a branch bound with Gladys’s hair and the stolen keepsakes. This act would sever her supernatural hold. Alex performs the ritual during a chaotic confrontation in the house.

Once the branch is snapped, the spell is broken instantly. The children, still under a haze of rage and fear left by the magic, turn on Gladys. They attack her in the basement, killing her before the trance lifts entirely.

Reflecting on the film’s approach to intense material, Zach Cregger stated in the AP news report:

“If the humor is coming from an authentic reaction that a character’s having, then it works.”

His point underlines that even in horror, human behavior must feel genuine for the audience to connect.

Gladys Lilly’s motive and methods in Weapons

Gladys’s arrival in town is framed as a health visit, but her real purpose is control. She is a seasoned practitioner of witchcraft. Choosing Alex as her accomplice gives her access to the children’s trust without drawing suspicion.

The ritual’s specific timing of 2:17 a.m. is tied to her belief that this is when the connection between her magic and the children’s minds is strongest. She hides her motives well, presenting herself as vulnerable until the truth is revealed.

As per the People report dated August 7, 2025, speaking about behind-the-scenes challenges, Zach Cregger shared:

“We had the strike, and then Pedro Pascal’s schedule threw us into turmoil. I had to recast the entire movie.”

Aftermath and lasting impact

Once freed, the children are reunited with their families, but the damage lingers. Some children never speak again, and several parents are institutionalized due to the trauma. The film depicts these moments with a focus on emotional aftermath rather than relief.

Alex is placed with a more supportive relative, leaving behind the house and memories tied to his aunt’s control. The community is shown as fractured, struggling to reconcile with what happened. The absence of a neat resolution in Weapons reinforces the story’s darker themes.

As per the People report reflecting on the project, Zach Cregger said,

“I bear no ill will towards anybody.”

Weapons closes on the idea that victory over evil does not erase its effects. The threat is gone, but the scars, emotional, psychological, and communal, remain. It leaves the audience with a lingering sense of unease, making the ending memorable and unsettling.

Weapons was released in the United States on August 7, 2025. It is currently available in theatres nationwide, with streaming availability expected later in the year on major platforms.

Weapons features a notable ensemble cast led by Josh Brolin as Archer, Austin Abrams as Alex, and Julia Garner as teacher Justine. Additional cast members include Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, and Cary Mulligan in key supporting roles. Directed by Zach Cregger, the film blends supernatural horror with psychological tension.

