What happened to Tatiana Martinez? Video of TikTok influencer being arrested by ICE during livestream goes viral

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) special agent (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

TikTok influencer Tatiana Martinez was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers while on livestream in Los Angeles. It began on Friday, August 15, 2025, when netizens, including X user hernando arce (@hernandoarce), posted videos of her getting detained.

Per Hernando, Martinez was an illegal immigrant who ran the TikTok account @tatianamartinez_02, which boasted over 30,000 followers. Her content centered around alerting citizens and protestors about ICE raids in order to "disrupt, harass, and disrespect" the officers.

It is worth noting that there is no official source confirming Martinez's immigration status.

The video showed ICE officers pulling out Tatiana Martinez from her Tesla vehicle as she screamed. According to Hernando, she reportedly resisted arrest. However, she could be heard telling them she would come willingly.

Tatiana Martinez had to be taken to the hospital first before a detention center

In the clip circulating online, the ICE officers held Tatiana Martinez to the ground as she yelled. Describing the incident, X user @hernandoarce wrote:

"She is also a nominee for best actress Oscar award as she plays sick on the pavement."

The TikToker was then taken to a hospital after she lay unresponsive on the ground. She eventually ended up at a detention center.

Meanwhile, some people could be seen trying to record the incident. Amid the chaos, a Los Angeles parking enforcement tow truck driver towed away a vehicle belonging to the ICE agents, prompting some to run after the driver. X user @KimKatieUSA wrote:

"During the arrest a tow truck towed one of the agent's vehicles! DTLA is crazy and needs to be cleaned up and taken away from Democrats."

User @hernandoarce elaborated that many tow truck drivers have recently been following ICE vehicles and towing them away as soon as the officers begin their investigation.

There is no official word about Tatiana Martinez's immigration status or where she is being held.

Earlier this week, comedian John Oliver, on Last Week Tonight, criticized such brutal raids, saying:

"For all the administration’s talk of targeting dangerous criminals, the reality is very different."

Oliver explained that the Trump administration has set a goal of deporting a million people each year, which is more than double that of Obama's administration. He continued to add that they were nowhere near their target number, pointing out that they had only deported about 280,000 people. Noting that it was unlikely to reach the target figure, he added:

"They have backed themselves into this corner, because ‘promising’ to deport a million criminal migrants is one thing, but once you’re in charge, you then have to find that many of them, which is going to be hard if they don’t exist in the numbers that you’re claiming."

He asserted that in such cases, one has to either admit their "target number was bullsh*t" or "drastically widen" the definition of who they were targeting. He went on to explain that he wasn't saying everything ICE was doing was "illegal," but that a lot of what they were doing "felt like it really should be."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith issued an executive order allowing traffic stop officers to report undocumented immigrants they encounter to ICE, according to NBC News. This is reportedly part of the current administration's attempt to reduce crime rates in the city.