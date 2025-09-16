What happened to Robert Munsch? Health struggles explored as beloved Canadian author opts for medically assisted death

Robert Munsch has wrote many many books throughout his career (Representative image via Hasnain Sajid Hakeem/Unsplash)

Canadian author Robert Munsch has recently decided to take the option of medically assisted suicide (MAID). The news was reported by The New York Times on September 15, 2025.

Notably, the popular author has been struggling with dementia for around four years and has already been battling other health issues throughout his career. He applied for MAID, and it was approved a long time ago.

The New York Times also stated that Robert Munsch must give his consent on the day of his death, as per the law of Canada. MAID was given a legal status in Canada around nine years ago, and Robert Munsch jokingly said by referring to his latest decision:

“Hello, Doc - come kill me! How much time do I have? Fifteen seconds!”

According to CTV News, the law related to MAID has changed, wherein anyone can provide final consent immediately before receiving the option for patients whose natural death can be easily predicted. This includes cases where an individual is expected to lose their capability to make certain decisions.

Robert told The New York Times that in case he cannot select the time to ask for his death, his wife Ann would be “stuck” with him. Munsch also claimed that his brother’s slow death resulting from Lou Gehrig’s disease is the reason for his decision, and he does not want the same fate for himself.

“They kept him alive through all these interventions. I thought, Let him die,” Robert said.

Robert Munsch announced his dementia in 2021: Health problems and other details explained

Around four years ago, the Juno Award winner appeared for an interview with CBC radio, confirming that he is struggling with dementia. He mentioned that his health battle has not ended yet, as he opened up on the complications that have emerged so far.

“I can’t drive, I can’t ride a bicycle, I can’t write. So it’s been really whittling away on who I thought I was,” Robert said.

Back in 2010, Robert Munsch spoke on 16:9 The Bigger Picture, a program on Global News, referring to his drug and alcohol addiction. Notably, he confirmed at the time he was clean for a few months and was recovering with help from a model called Alcoholics Anonymous, alongside a non-profit organization, Narcotics Anonymous.

Munsch claimed during the conversation that he started using cocaine around five years before he recovered. However, he was dealing with bipolar disorder for almost 20 years. He addressed the alcohol addiction by saying:

“When I was drinking, I would sometimes drink too much and do stupid things. And one of the stupid things I did was use cocaine.”

Robert also had a stroke in 2008, which was the beginning of his health issues. Munsch also stated that he avoided drinking when he was with his kids or was busy with writing. Robert mentioned that his close friends and associates never knew about his addiction, as he stated:

“I was a French-style drunk, who is quietly immersed in alcohol all the time. I didn’t have binges. I was just having a morning drink.”

The 80-year-old’s books have always created records in terms of sales, and his most famous works include titles such as Love You Forever and The Paper Bag Princess.