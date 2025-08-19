What happened to Mick Foley’s daughter? Noelle Foley reveals Dollywood trip resulted in years-long medical struggles

Mick Foley's daughter has continued battling concussion after an accident (Image via Getty)

Retired wrestler Mick Foley’s daughter, Noelle Foley, has recently opened up about an accident in 2019 where she hit her head and suffered other injuries after visiting the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.

Notably, the television personality disclosed the details while speaking on the podcast Rulebreakers last week, on Thursday, August 14. Noelle claimed during the conversation that she never had a concussion over the years and that it was the result of going for a ride on a roller coaster.



“This one went up, down and then immediately went back up. It’s like your body is forcing forward and then immediately backwards. My head hit really hard and something happened with my neck,” Foley recalled her experience in the interview.



Noelle Foley mentioned that she immediately felt like sleeping and her neck being stretched on all sides. Noelle further stated that she put ice cubes “down her body” so that she could wake up.







She said that she initially did not realize anything about the concussion for two months, despite having a lot of headaches.

Noelle stated that she believed that the headache was possibly a result of her sensitivity to “lights and sound.” However, her condition was later revealed to be Craniocervical instability as she kept visiting different medical experts.



“We found out I tore about 10 ligaments in my neck and because of those torn ligaments, it causes my neck to be unstable. My head isn’t securely on my neck. Then all your other muscles are overcompensating. So those muscles are probably causing the headaches,” Foley added.



Noelle also removed her breast implants to get rid of the headaches, saying that it was not an easy process, considering that it had to be scraped off, and the sides of her breasts were “sore” for a long time.

Noelle Foley shares her experience in another blog post: Concussion and other details explained

Back in August 2020, the Concussion Legacy Foundation reshared Noelle’s blog post on their official website, where Foley shared in detail about the roller coaster accident. The blog post was originally shared in May of the same year.

Noelle Foley wrote that she was accompanied by her boyfriend, Frank, to the theme park. Foley mentioned that she never expected the accident to happen, as the safety rules of the roller coaster were the same as everywhere else. Noelle claimed that her “headrest” was hit whenever the coaster went up, and it happened multiple times.

Noelle Foley said that she felt dizzy after the ride and was traveling to Los Angeles the next day to work on a project. However, she became nauseous while traveling to the airport.



“I honestly thought I was feeling this way because I ate junk food the day before, but looking back, I was clearly feeling nauseous because I had a brain injury,” Noelle stated as she explained the aftermath of going on the coaster.



Foley said that while she was struggling with the headaches, her brother Dewey once told her that she possibly had a concussion. Although Noelle initially ignored it, she checked the details on Google and realized that, as per the symptoms, her brother’s claims might be true.

While the doctor told Noelle Foley that she had a concussion, she was told to go for physical therapy sessions, and an X-ray revealed that her cervical spine was curved towards the back. Noelle mentioned that she was going through a lot of mental and emotional pain. She addressed the impact of the accident by saying:



“The back of my head is still extremely sensitive to touch. Even when I’m trying to go to sleep, it hurts to put my head on the pillow, so I have to readjust a lot to find a way for my head to be comfortable. Also, every time I’ve been in the car, I have not let my head even touch the headrest, just in case we hit a bump or hit the brakes a little too hard.”



Foley wrote that there was one particular occasion where she became emotional after visiting a restaurant with Frank. She said that it started with the moment when she and her partner shifted to another table with dim light, and she began to “freak out” when people began clicking pictures of her using flash. She further stated that she could not enjoy a Disney cruise due to the concussion.

The Georgia native is well-known as the presenter of WWE and has accumulated a huge fan base on various platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).