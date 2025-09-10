What happened to Elisabet Lann? Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister speaks out after collapsing on live TV

Sweden's health minister Elisabet Lann collapsed during press conference. (Photo: X/@HustleBitch_)

Elisabet Lann, Sweden's health minister and Christian Democrat politician, collapsed during a live press conference on September 9, 2025. It was her first day as the country's newly appointed health minister.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Christian Democrats party leader Ebba Busch, and Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed were standing on the stage with Elisabet Lann.

After her statement was over, Jakob Forssmed took over, and while he was speaking, Lann could be seen slowly losing her balance and falling face down, taking her transparent podium down with her.

The Prime Minister, other officials, and reporters came forward to attend Elisabet Lann.

According to The Free Press Journal's September 10, 225, report, security and medical staff immediately took care of the health minister. She was taken outside to a nearby room.

After a few minutes, Elisabet Lann joined the live press conference again. She explained that she passed out due to a blood sugar drop, and it was not because of any serious health issue.

"This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop," the health minister stated.

More details on Sweden's newly appointed health minister, Elisabet Lann

Elisabet Lann took the position of Sweden's health minister after its previous minister, Acko Ankarberg Johansson, stepped down on Monday (September 8, 2025) after serving for three years.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Johansson announced her decision. She also noted that she had been in the Swedish Christian Democratic Party for nearly four decades.

Elisabet was previously a municipal councilor in Gothenburg, Sweden, for six years.

According to her LinkedIn page, she also worked in the Health Care Responsibility Inquiry and as the deputy director of the Cabinet Office.

According to Euractiv's September 9, 2025, report, before passing out on the conference stage, Lann was discussing healthcare and how it is already of "high quality."

However, she noted that the main issue they face is long waiting times, and they needed to work towards fair healthcare.

"Swedish healthcare is of high quality. The main issue is the long waiting times. We must transition to equitable healthcare. It is clear that we must strengthen government control. It is not worthy of a welfare state that so many people are waiting for healthcare," Lann stated.

As the clip of Elisabet Lann passing out spread on social media, some speculated whether it was seemingly related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Others commented that collapsing due to low blood sugar was a common occurrence.

One X user (@crewcantona) pointed out how one reporter took out a camera and started taking pictures instead of helping Elisabet Lann.

"A low blood pressure event caused by dehydration, coupled with a small underlying cause like getting over the flu or a sinus infection. I have seen this firsthand and had it happen to me, and tended to people. When your body is fighting something off, STAY HYDRATED FOLKS!!!" one netizen wrote.

"That journo reflexing for the camera shot rather than helping someone in need. Shame!" another X user added.

As the health minister joined the press conference again on Tuesday, she claimed that she was feeling better. Stay tuned for more updates.